Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (April 19, 2025): Ultra Legendary rarity, new events, and more

The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk has been released on the game's official YouTube channel. The video highlights a list of upcoming Brawlers, events, and Hypercharges, including a new Ultra Legendary rarity that will overshadow all other rarity Brawlers in the game. The developers also teased a future MOBA-inspired mode coming in the next season in June 2025.

With that being said, this article highlights all the details of the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

Ultra Legendary rarity and two new Brawlers introduced in Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

As per the new Brawl Talk, Supercell is adding a new Brawler rarity: Ultra Legendary. This tier will include Brawlers with extraordinary mechanics and gameplay that don't fit standard roles. The first to debut under this category is Kaze, a unique dual-form Brawler who can shift between Geisha and Ninja personas mid-battle.

Her Geisha Super reduces enemy visibility within a zone and damages those trying to leave it. Her Star Powers either slow enemies struck in weak spots or drain ammo from those caught in the storm. Gadgets in this form grant bonuses to her Ninja side, such as increased movement speed or temporary invisibility after switching.

Meanwhile, Kaze’s Ninja aspect equips her with deadly shurikens that inflict more damage at close range. Her Super marks enemies by dashing through them, causing delayed burst damage. One of her Star Powers causes marked enemies to explode on defeat, damaging others nearby, while another extends status effects triggered by switching.

Kaze's Ninja Gadgets benefit her Geisha form by enabling healing or executing a tactical dash for escape. The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk revealed that, despite having dual kits, players will not need to unlock separate Star Powers, Gadgets, or Hypercharges for each aspect. Unlocking one will grant access to both sides.

Kaze is also launching with two Hypercharges — Ancient Energy, which causes her Geisha Super to deal damage over time in its center, and a Ninja Hypercharge that instantly triggers the marked damage if an enemy’s HP is low enough to be defeated, alongside a dash speed boost.

Another new Brawler, Jae-yong, joins the roster as a karaoke-obsessed office worker, transforming between his Work and Party personalities using his Super. In Work mode, Jae-yong attacks enemies with standard damage, while in Party mode, his attacks heal teammates.

Switching modes activates teamwide effects, healing in Party mode, and movement speed boosts in Work mode. His Star Powers and Gadgets focus on enhancing these utility roles. For instance, one Gadget causes area damage and boosts his next attack, while another leaves trails of paper that slow enemies.

Battle for Katana Kingdom and Brawl Arena: New events revealed in Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Event preview (Image via Supercell)

Starting May 1, 2025, the Battle for Katana Kingdom event will bring a four-week-long Japanese-themed culture to Brawl Stars. The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk revealed a key highlight that will trigger this event, where Kenji’s sushi recipe experiment will go wrong, affecting the entire park.

A new mechanic called Wasabi Powers will be introduced in-game, providing a temporary buff to Brawlers upon consuming Sushi Rolls. There are 60 unique Wasabi Powers, categorized into four levels: Hot, Extra Hot, Crazy Hot, and Inferno. Powers range from speed boosts and bonus damage to completely new interactions, like auto-shooting or reloading buffs.

A Sushi Meter tracks progress during the event, leading to exclusive rewards such as the Oni Kenji Hypercharge Skin. Furthermore, the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk revealed that two new game modes are debuting alongside the event:

Samurai Smash is a 5v5 or 3v3 point-based mode with hostile samurai bots that attack both teams.

is a 5v5 or 3v3 point-based mode with hostile samurai bots that attack both teams. Oni Hunt pits three players against a Hypercharged Kenji in a boss battle format, offering sushi rolls for beating daily stages of increasing difficulty.

Supercell also teased Brawl Arena, a MOBA-style game mode launching in June’s Crush the Kaiju season. This mode features in-match leveling, jungle bots, towers, and a powerful Kaiju monster that grants buffs when defeated. Despite its depth, each match is expected to last just five minutes and will feature various types of action at the same time.

Hypercharges and new skins highlighted in Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

New Hypercharges (Image via Supercell)

Apart from Kaze, seven other Brawlers are receiving their Hypercharges in the upcoming Brawl Stars Brawl Talk update:

Gus: Spirits now deal area damage and heal teammates in all directions.

Spirits now deal area damage and heal teammates in all directions. Lily: Super bounces off walls and creates a teleporting realm.

Super bounces off walls and creates a teleporting realm. Clancy: Paintballs boomerang, hitting enemies twice.

Paintballs boomerang, hitting enemies twice. Amber: Her oil continues burning after ignition.

Her oil continues burning after ignition. Willow: Gains invincibility while controlling an enemy.

Gains invincibility while controlling an enemy. Griff: Coins return to him and pierce through enemies again.

Coins return to him and pierce through enemies again. Kenji: Super now teleports him and pulls enemies inward.

The upcoming Brawl Stars Brawl Talk update will also introduce over a dozen new skins, including Kasa-obake Piper, Fruity Kaze, and Jammin’ Jae-yong. Highlights include Tokusatsu-themed skins like Shin Edgar and Kaiju Clancy, along with special editions such as Witch Mandy and Street Shade.

