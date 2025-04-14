5 best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Uno game mode

The Brawl Stars Uno game mode is part of the ongoing collaboration with the UNO franchise. In this mode, each team must discard all their UNO cards by delivering them to the discard pile, located on the opposing team’s side of the map. Players can only hold a single card at a time – to obtain one, they must get close to it.

Attacking while holding the card launches it forward and consumes one ammo bar unless the Brawler only has one ammo bar – like Carl or Bea. The first team to discard all cards wins, or if the timer runs out after 2 minutes and 30 seconds, the team with fewer cards emerges triumphant.

In a tie, one-minute overtime begins with all map obstacles removed. If it remains tied after that, the game ends in a draw.

This article lists the five best Brawlers for the Brawl Stars Uno game mode.

List of Brawlers for Brawl Stars Uno game mode

1) Lou

Rude Lou is a 2D skin (Image via Supercell)

Lou is a Mythic Brawler with moderate health and damage. But where he really shines is in crowd control. His snow cone attacks apply Frost to enemies, and once their Frost meter is full, they become stunned. This makes Lou incredibly effective at slowing down or stopping enemy players trying to score cards.

Lou's Super creates an ice field that drastically slows movement, which is perfect for protecting your discard pile or locking down the enemy’s path. Combined with his Hypercharge and solid area control, Lou is easily one of the best defensive picks for the Brawl Stars Uno game mode.

2) Frank

Vanara Frank is a Diwali-themed skin (Image via Supercell)

As an Epic Brawler, Frank boasts the highest health in the game, making him perfect for pushing cards across the map. His attacks have a delay, which decreases as his health gets lower. He can charge his Super by taking damage.

Frank's Super unleashes a powerful shockwave that stuns enemies and destroys obstacles, ideal for clearing paths and stopping enemy pushes. Despite his low mobility, Frank’s sheer bulk and brute-force potential make him a frontline tank that’s hard to ignore in the Brawl Stars Uno game mode.

3) El Primo

El Tigro is a Lunar New Year dedicated skin (Image via Supercell)

El Primo is a Rare Brawler built for chaos. With the second-highest health and quick movement, he’s a nightmare to deal with up close in the Brawl Stars Uno game mode. His Super, a jump that damages and knocks back enemies, can be a game-changer when you need to snatch a card or disrupt an enemy’s discard attempt.

El Primo also benefits from a Trait that charges his Super when taking damage, letting him stay mobile and aggressive throughout the match. He’s particularly useful for shutting down enemy tanks and throwing away enemies' card carriers using his Suplex Supplement Gadget.

4) Colt

Mecha Colt was lauched in April 2024 (Image via Supercell)

Colt is another Rare Brawler, but unlike Frank or El Primo, he relies on long-range damage and precision. His attack fires six bullets in a straight line, while his Super follows up with 12 piercing bullets that destroy cover. This makes Colt excellent for clearing obstacles, zoning enemies, and defending lanes in the Brawl Stars Uno game mode.

While he lacks health, Colt's Silver Bullet gadget and high DPS let him quickly eliminate threats or control the card lane from a distance.

5) Chester

The Uno Chester skin was launched at the ongoing event (Image via Supercell)

Chester is a Legendary Brawler whose unpredictability becomes an asset in the Brawl Stars Uno game mode. His attack throws a cycle of bells that vary in power, while his random Super can do anything from stunning enemies to healing himself.

This variability means Chester can adapt to whatever the game throws at him, whether it’s bursting down a tank, stalling with slow and damage-over-time, or healing to stay in the fight longer. His Hypercharge makes his damage even more oppressive. With the tight layouts of many Uno maps, he can dominate close encounters.

