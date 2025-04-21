5 best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Ranked mode (April 2025)

The Brawl Stars Ranked mode is a global competitive arena, consisting of various types of game modes like Brawl Ball, Gem Grab, and Knockout. When a player presses the "Play" button, they are tagged in a 3v3 battle where the mode is chosen randomly. Upon achieving victory, players gain experience points and progress in the free and premium tiers of Pro Pass to unlock in-game rewards.

Among the available 91 Brawlers, five are dominating the current meta. This article highlights these favourable Brawlers for the Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

Top Brawlers in Brawl Stars Ranked mode

1) Buster

Crocodile Buster skin (Image via Supercell)

Buster is a powerhouse in Brawl Stars Ranked mode, especially on maps with plenty of bushes and walls. As a Mythic Brawler with high health and fast movement, Buster thrives both as a frontline brawler and a support tank.

His main attack projects a cone-shaped wave of light that becomes deadlier at close range, making him a menace in tight quarters. His Trait allows him to passively charge his Super when near teammates, a perfect fit for coordinated pushes. His Super acts as a projectile-blocking barrier that protects and counterattack opponents.

Players can adopt two playstyles with Buster in Ranked: an aggressive flank using bushes to ambush enemies or a more passive support role near allies to build Super charge quickly. His Utility Belt Gadget is excellent for team healing, and Blockbuster further amplifies his attack damage based on ally proximity. His Hypercharge, Plot Armor, enhances his Super into a circular barrier with increased counterattack potential, giving him even more versatility in clutch moments.

Wall-peeking with Buster is a must-know tactic, involving players to step past a wall to attack and then retreat. This will provide the Brawler with the necessary edge while targeting enemies in Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

2) Janet

Airborne Janet (Image via Supercell)

Janet is a flexible Mythic Brawler whose strengths lie in both zoning and mobility. Her attack can be aimed longer to increase range and precision, while her Super allows her to fly over obstacles, dropping bombs for area control. This flight ability protects her from opponents' bullets, making it easier for her to control map space or escape danger in Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

Her Drop the Bass Gadget is excellent on bush-heavy maps, revealing and damaging hidden enemies to break up enemy healing or camping strategies. Janet is particularly effective against squishy or short-range Brawlers who can’t match her range and mobility. With Vocal Warm Up, she reduces the delay in her attack focus time, allowing faster reactions in mid-fight engagements.

Janet's Hypercharge, Magnum Opus, improves her control during Super flight, allowing her to hover in one place and drop bombs more accurately.

3) Angelo

Dionysus Angelo skin (Image via Supercell)

Angelo has quickly risen through the ranks as one of the most effective sharpshooters in the game. His long range and scaling damage make him lethal on open maps, and his fast movement speed combined with the ability to hover over water makes him hard to catch and excellent at poking from a distance.

His charged arrow attack increases damage the longer it is held, and at full charge, he can one-shot low-health Brawlers, even through shield gear. His Super creates a toxic zone that damages enemies and enhances his attacks with poison damage when he stands inside it. Furthermore, this area also provides critical healing when he is equipped with the Empower Star Power.

While Angelo folds to aggressive tanks like Daryl or Sam due to his low health and limited close-range options, he's outstanding when he can control positioning. His Master Fletcher Gadget lets him shoot through walls, making it even harder to hide from him. With the In My Element Hypercharge, Angelo’s toxic Super moves with him, making him more dangerous in Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

4) Ollie

Ollie hypnotizes enemies (Image via Supercell)

Ollie is a control-heavy Mythic Brawler whose main strength lies in his Super, a dash that deals area damage and also hypnotizes enemies, forcing them to move toward him for 2.5 seconds. This enables his teammates to clean up enemies, collect gems, or score vital goals in Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

His attack pierces enemies in a narrow cone, and his Trait allows him to charge Super by taking damage. The Regulate and All Eyez on Me Gadgets add additional hypnosis utility, while Renegade Star Power provides a shield post-Super dash to help him survive critical plays.

Ollie is especially effective in Brawl Ball, where his Super can hypnotize defenders and walk them straight into the goal. However, timing for activating his Super is critical; if his dash gets canceled early, he can be left vulnerable. In Brawl Stars Ranked mode, Ollie pairs best with long-ranged teammates who can take advantage of hypnotized foes.

5) Chester

Uno Chester skin (Image via Supercell)

Chester has always been a bit unpredictable, which has lately become his strength in the Brawl Stars Ranked mode. His main attack cycles through different bell combinations, with sequences like 3-4-1 or 2-3-4 offering massive burst potential. If played smartly, starting with a single bell to cycle into stronger ones, Chester can eliminate most enemies in a single combo.

His random Super abilities can stun, deal damage over time, heal, or slow enemies, while his Candy Beans Gadget provides random buffs like speed or healing in the Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

But what truly breaks Chester right now is his Hypercharge, Crunchy, Chewy, Gooey, which fuses three Supers into one devastating combo. Upon activation, Chester gains damage, speed, and shield boosts while unleashing a powerful area-effect Super that damages, slows, and destroys obstacles.

