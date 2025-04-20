Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event: Wasabi Powers, new game modes, and more

One of the biggest events in Brawl Stars, Battle for Katana Kingdom, will start on May 1, 2025. Spanning over four weeks, the event will introduce new game modes, rewards, and power-ups, all centered around a unique narrative twist. As per the latest Brawl Talk, the story will kick off when the Brawler Kenji experiments with a new sushi recipe, which unexpectedly gives Brawlers bizarre enhancements known as Wasabi Powers.
This article further highlights the details of the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event.
Wasabi Powers in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event
The event's main highlight is the introduction of Wasabi Powers, temporary upgrades that offer powerful and sometimes chaotic effects to Brawlers. A total of 60 Wasabi Powers are available, categorized into four tiers based on their intensity:
- Hot (20 powers)
- Extra Hot (15 powers)
- Crazy Hot (15 powers)
- Inferno (10 powers)
These powers include a wide range of enhancements. For example, Stu can now shoot while dashing, Shelly’s Super has extended range, Mr. P launches extra suitcases, Surge gains an instant max upgrade, and Fang’s Super kicks travel farther. Even Kenji himself gets a boost with a significantly faster reload speed.
To obtain Wasabi Powers and other items, players must collect Sushi Rolls, which function like loot boxes in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event. Each Sushi Roll can contain up to eight rewards, such as Hypercharges, Star Powers, Gadgets, Brawlers, Skins, Coins, Credits, and cosmetic items. These rewards also contribute to the Sushi Meter, a progression system that unlocks milestone-based bonuses.
Note that this is the only way to unlock the exclusive Oni Kenji Hypercharge skin during the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event.
New game modes introduced in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event
The event introduces two limited-time game modes: Samurai Smash and Oni Hunt. The Samurai Smash is a competitive mode in both 3v3 and 5v5 formats. Players earn points by battling enemies and AI-controlled samurai bots that pose threats to both teams.
Meanwhile, the Oni Hunt features a boss battle format, where three players face off against a powerful version of Kenji, enhanced with multiple attack patterns. This mode includes five daily stages with increasing difficulty, and players who complete them earn additional Sushi Rolls.
According to Supercell, the final stage presents a serious challenge, likened to some of the toughest fights in traditional action games. Furthermore, daily contests will be available during the event, which will pit ten players against each other on a leaderboard. The top eight performers receive Sushi Rolls, while the bottom two do not receive rewards.
Earning Sushi rolls and Mega Buffet details in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event
Sushi Rolls can be earned through various methods, including daily wins, quests, shop purchases, daily contests, and a new club-based event called Mega Buffet. Each week, players will be given new opportunities to earn free sushi-themed rewards.
During the Mega Buffet, club members receive four tickets per day to participate in exclusive matches. Every win contributes to the club’s collective Sushi Buffet score, and reaching specific milestones allows clubs to instantly unlock Sushi Rolls for all participants, without having to wait until the event ends.
