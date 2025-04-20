Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event: Wasabi Powers, new game modes, and more

One of the biggest events in Brawl Stars, Battle for Katana Kingdom, will start on May 1, 2025. Spanning over four weeks, the event will introduce new game modes, rewards, and power-ups, all centered around a unique narrative twist. As per the latest Brawl Talk, the story will kick off when the Brawler Kenji experiments with a new sushi recipe, which unexpectedly gives Brawlers bizarre enhancements known as Wasabi Powers.

Ad

This article further highlights the details of the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event.

Wasabi Powers in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event

Wasabi Power of Stu (Image via Supercell)

The event's main highlight is the introduction of Wasabi Powers, temporary upgrades that offer powerful and sometimes chaotic effects to Brawlers. A total of 60 Wasabi Powers are available, categorized into four tiers based on their intensity:

Ad

Trending

Hot (20 powers)

Extra Hot (15 powers)

Crazy Hot (15 powers)

Inferno (10 powers)

These powers include a wide range of enhancements. For example, Stu can now shoot while dashing, Shelly’s Super has extended range, Mr. P launches extra suitcases, Surge gains an instant max upgrade, and Fang’s Super kicks travel farther. Even Kenji himself gets a boost with a significantly faster reload speed.

To obtain Wasabi Powers and other items, players must collect Sushi Rolls, which function like loot boxes in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event. Each Sushi Roll can contain up to eight rewards, such as Hypercharges, Star Powers, Gadgets, Brawlers, Skins, Coins, Credits, and cosmetic items. These rewards also contribute to the Sushi Meter, a progression system that unlocks milestone-based bonuses.

Ad

Note that this is the only way to unlock the exclusive Oni Kenji Hypercharge skin during the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event.

Also read: How to get Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Player Icon for free?

New game modes introduced in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event

Main boss of Oni Hunt mode (Image via Supercell)

The event introduces two limited-time game modes: Samurai Smash and Oni Hunt. The Samurai Smash is a competitive mode in both 3v3 and 5v5 formats. Players earn points by battling enemies and AI-controlled samurai bots that pose threats to both teams.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Oni Hunt features a boss battle format, where three players face off against a powerful version of Kenji, enhanced with multiple attack patterns. This mode includes five daily stages with increasing difficulty, and players who complete them earn additional Sushi Rolls.

According to Supercell, the final stage presents a serious challenge, likened to some of the toughest fights in traditional action games. Furthermore, daily contests will be available during the event, which will pit ten players against each other on a leaderboard. The top eight performers receive Sushi Rolls, while the bottom two do not receive rewards.

Ad

Earning Sushi rolls and Mega Buffet details in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event

Event details (Image via Supercell)

Sushi Rolls can be earned through various methods, including daily wins, quests, shop purchases, daily contests, and a new club-based event called Mega Buffet. Each week, players will be given new opportunities to earn free sushi-themed rewards.

Ad

During the Mega Buffet, club members receive four tickets per day to participate in exclusive matches. Every win contributes to the club’s collective Sushi Buffet score, and reaching specific milestones allows clubs to instantly unlock Sushi Rolls for all participants, without having to wait until the event ends.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More