How to get Brawl Stars Monstro Mico skin for free

The Brawl Stars Monstro Mico skin is part of the free giveaway of the latest Brawl Talk video. Players can claim it through content creators and other professional gamers via social media platforms. In this skin, Mico wears a purple jelly-like hat with a banana near his forehead. His left hand is replaced with a mechanical part with a plastic banana attached at the end. He also wears a superhero costume with a green cape and purple boots to appear stylish when fighting opponents using the best Mico build.
With that being said, this article provides the required steps to claim the Brawl Stars Monstro Mico skin for free.
Method to gain a free Brawl Stars Monstro Mico skin
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are the required steps:
- Head to X handle and log in to your social media account.
- Search for the hashtag "#BrawlTalk" or "#MonstroMico" as informed in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.
- Among the results, follow the rules given by the content creators in their giveaway post, where they will ask you to like, retweet, and follow them.
Since each one has limited skins and their winners will be announced randomly, it's essential to follow the rules of most of them to have a higher chance of acquiring the Brawl Stars Monstro Mico skin for free. Note that they will announce the winners on their official handles after a few days. Thus, it's essential to closely monitor their upcoming posts.
Furthermore, players can also search for the given hashtag on other social media platforms, as some of these creators might post their giveaway details there.
Here are some of the posts of the official content creators that might give you a free Brawl Stars Monstro Mico skin:
- Nat with the user ID @natwithaheart is circulating this skin on her X account, where seven lucky winners can obtain it for free.
- The verified account Chosen Network with the user ID @BrawlNetworkX is also distributing this skin to ten lucky winners.
- Players looking to obtain this skin can follow the instructions of ZETA Sizuku (@Sizukubs), who is giving away six free skins.
- Two lucky winners will obtain the free Brawl Stars Pharaollie skin from Ferre | Luca Ferrero, who has an official X handle (@Ferre_Worka).
- Additionally, players have a chance to obtain one of the three skins offered by BTLN with an X handle (@BrawlStarsBTLN).
Check out more articles related to the game:
- Best Brawl Stars Gadgets to purchase after cooldown rework
- 5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Uno game mode
- How to get Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote for free?
- How to get Brawl Stars Pyramid Pin for free?