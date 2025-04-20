Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (April 19, 2025): All eight Hypercharges explained

The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk on April 19, 2025, revealed the upcoming Hypercharges for eight new Brawlers. This list also contains Kaze, the first Ultra Legendary Brawler that will be introduced with two different modes. Her Hypercharge can essentially break if utilized by skilled players. Similarly, Brawlers like Griff and Kenji also receive their own Super's enhancements that can potentially elevate them in the game's tier list.

This article explains all eight new Hypercharges revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

List of new Hypercharges introduced in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

1) Gus's Hypercharge

Gus’s new Hypercharge adds a much-needed offensive twist to his supportive toolkit. When activated, his Super now causes ghostly spirits to burst outward in all directions. These spirits deal damage to enemy Brawlers while simultaneously healing nearby allies during team fights.

2) Lily's Hypercharge

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk highlighted that Lily’s Hypercharge increases her threat to the next level. Her Super, which normally fires a giant fruit that teleports her behind the hit enemy and deals damage, now gains a bounce mechanic.

With her Hypercharge active, the fruit can bounce off walls, making Lily’s ambush potential even more dangerous. The teleportation still happens instantly, but now with more creative positioning opportunities and chaos.

3) Clancy's Hypercharge

Clancy’s Hypercharge turns his Super into a devastating two-phase attack. When used, his paintball projectiles now pierce enemies and environmental obstacles, then quickly boomerang back to him. The returning shots deal damage again, effectively doubling his damage output in both long and close ranges.

4) Amber's Hypercharge

Amber’s Hypercharge, Oil Spill, enhances her fiery Super with lingering destruction. After she throws her fire fluid and ignites it, the burning puddle remains active for an additional three seconds. Enemies caught in the flames suffer damage over time, giving Amber better area control and stronger zoning potential. It’s a dangerous upgrade for anyone who dares step into her blaze.

5) Kaze's Hypercharge

Kaze using her Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Kaze, the newly introduced Ultra Legendary Brawler, launches with two modes in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk: Geisha and Ninja, and her Hypercharge boosts both.

In her Geisha aspect, her Fan Storm Super inflicts damage over time to Brawlers trapped in the center. In her Ninja aspect, she gains increased dash speed, and any marked enemies with low health are instantly executed upon being hit.

6) Willow's Hypercharge

Willow’s mind-control mechanics become more forgiving and potent with her Hypercharge, according to Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

Upon using her Super to take control of an enemy Brawler, she gains a shield that makes her temporarily immune to all incoming damage. This protection lasts as long as she maintains control, allowing her to make risky plays and dive into enemy territory without fear of being eliminated instantly.

7) Griff's Hypercharge

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk also revealed the mechanics of Griff’s Hypercharge that enhances his Super. His banknotes now multiply when they reach maximum range, creating a second wave of projectiles that return to him after a short delay. These extra banknotes pierce through obstacles and enemies, allowing Griff to effectively cover large areas and shred through grouped opponents.

8) Kenji's Hypercharge

Kenji's Hypercharge makes him more precise and deadly. His Super, which lobs a fish over obstacles and slashes in a damaging X pattern, now pulls enemies toward the center of the slash. What’s more, Kenji himself teleports to the middle of the X after the attack, putting him right in the action for potential follow-ups.

