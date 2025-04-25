Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom: All 60 Wasabi Powers listed
The Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event is set to launch May 1, 2025, featuring 60 Wasabi Powers alongside new monsters and game modes. In the latest Brawl Talk, the developers described it as one of the biggest events in the game's history, spanning over four weeks. Players can test themselves with new challenges every week and earn the respective rewards.
That said, it's essential to understand the new power mechanics in order to dominate the meta. This article provides a list of all 60 Wasabi Powers and also explains some of their uses in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event.
List of Wasabi Powers in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event
Hugging an opponent in the center activates Shade's Super for a short time and charges his Super faster!
MORTIS
His longer dash also fires his Super!
MOE
Driller form lasts longer and can dash faster!
POCO
Activates his Tuning Fork Gadget when taking damage!
MR. P
Main attack splits into more suitcases after the second bounce!
RUFFS
Projectiles bounce for longer and fire an extra projectile!
TICK
Launches 3 heads with his Super! Don't ask how.
CARL
Has extremely increased movement speed during his Super.
PIPER
Each main attack fires two projectiles!
FRANK
Has more health and movement speed. Every attack destroys cover!
BEA
When dealing damage, Bea releases an angry bee!
ASH
Super charges faster and launches more rats!
STU
With every boost during his Super, Stu also shoots around himself!
MAX
Infinite ammo. Simple.
BYRON
Main attack fires more projectiles!
JESSIE
Scrappy fires more projectiles, has more health, and is bigger!
BELLE
Main attack splits on impact!
BUZZ
Buzz's Torpedo Throw has increased range! has more health and his Super charges faster!
GRAY
Dimensional Doors pull enemies towards them when used by Gray!
OLLIE
Has more health and hypnotizes enemies for longer!
LEON
His Super creates illusions that can now attack!
NITA
Summons two Bruces at once!
EL PRIMO
Jumps faster when jumping using his Super, which also charges faster.
BARLEY
Puddles from his main attacks last longer!
PENNY
Deploys two cannons with her Super!
BO
Can deploy unlimited mines at the same time!
LOLA
Summons another Ego with her Super. Or is it her Id?
HANK
Shoots Fish Torpedoes whenever he takes damage.
CROW
Main attacks now boomerang and return to Crow.
BERRY
Leaves an ice cream trail behind him!
COLETTE
Fires shots to her side while she's using her Super!
SURGE
Hits Stage 3 with one (!) Super and has increased reload speed.
RICO
More bullet bounces? More bullet bounces.
FANG
Fang's extra Super kicks have much longer range, he has more health, AND he charges his Super faster!
JUJU
Gris-Gris is bigger and has more health! Creepy.
AMBER
Main attack fires two streams and Amber spills oil while moving.
MEG
Main attack has more range.
DRACO
After activating his Super, Draco stays mounted on his Dragon until defeated!
KENJI
Extremely fast reload speed!
FINX
Super activates around Finx and follows him while moving.
ANGELO
Main attack fires three arrows.
SHELLY
Fires her Super in a circle around herself... with MORE PELLETS!
ROSA
Main attack grows a bush, and Rosa provides visibility in bushes for her team!
EDGAR
Super has longer range and a faster jump.
MEEPLE
Their main attack fires more projectiles that have increased homing!
SPROUT
Every bounce of his main attack deals Area Damage.
JAE-YONG
Leaves a trail that speeds up teammates. He also charges his Super faster!
8-BIT
8-Bit can have multiple turrets that also have more health!
PAM
Pam's Healing Turret can now overheal!
TARA
Super summons more shadows.
GENE
Super now homes on targets!
CHARLIE
Continually releases spiders while moving.
LILY
Her Super can bounce multiple times.
SPIKE
Spikes from his cactus grenades travel further and curve more.
COLT
Main attack shoots further and destroys cover!
BULL
Charges his Super faster AND over time!
BROCK
Rockets leave large fires behind!
GUS
Main attacks drop spirits with every hit!
EVE
Spawns a hatchling whenever she takes damage.
PEARL
Pearl's Heat is always at maximum!
The Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event is expected to transform the battlefield with various Wasabi Powers. While all 60 have great potential, a few stand out due to their unique mechanics that can help Brawlers dominate the meta.
Surge's threat will massively increase while using his Wasabi Power. It will provide him with an instant Stage 3 upgrade from a single Super to max out his form. Upon reaching Stage 3, he will gain boosted reload speed and improved mobility. Pairing him with a healer like Poco will allow him to maintain this form longer.
Fang gets a monstrous buff as well in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom. His extra Super kicks have increased range, and he boasts more health than his usual counterpart. Furthermore, the charge rate of his Super will be increased, allowing players to stay aggressive and chain Fang's Supers between enemies.
Crow’s Wasabi Power turns his main attacks into boomerangs that return, doubling his poke potential. Skilled players can throw daggers at enemies, let them return, and deal two hits per attack. By combining this with his jumping Super ability, Crow can prevent enemy Brawlers from healing by constantly keeping them poisoned.
Meanwhile, Shelly, using her Wasabi Power, will be able to unleash her Super in a circle around herself with more pellets. This will massively improve her damage potential, enabling her to perform team wipes in bushier maps. Players should focus on leveraging tight corridors to target multiple enemies at once while using Shelly.
Lastly, 8-Bit's Wasabi Power will allow him to deploy multiple turrets with increased health in the upcoming Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom. Players can place overlapping turrets to pressurize opponents and deal extra damage regularly. Moreover, pairing 8-Bit with Pam’s over-healing turret will allow him to control crucial areas, such as the gem mine and the Heist Safe.
Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.
Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.
Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.
When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket.