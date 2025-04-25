Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom: All 60 Wasabi Powers listed

The Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event is set to launch May 1, 2025, featuring 60 Wasabi Powers alongside new monsters and game modes. In the latest Brawl Talk, the developers described it as one of the biggest events in the game's history, spanning over four weeks. Players can test themselves with new challenges every week and earn the respective rewards.

That said, it's essential to understand the new power mechanics in order to dominate the meta. This article provides a list of all 60 Wasabi Powers and also explains some of their uses in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event.

List of Wasabi Powers in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event

Brawler name Power description SHADE Hugging an opponent in the center activates Shade's Super for a short time and charges his Super faster! MORTIS His longer dash also fires his Super! MOE Driller form lasts longer and can dash faster! POCO Activates his Tuning Fork Gadget when taking damage! MR. P Main attack splits into more suitcases after the second bounce! RUFFS Projectiles bounce for longer and fire an extra projectile! TICK Launches 3 heads with his Super! Don't ask how. CARL Has extremely increased movement speed during his Super. PIPER Each main attack fires two projectiles! FRANK Has more health and movement speed. Every attack destroys cover! BEA When dealing damage, Bea releases an angry bee! ASH Super charges faster and launches more rats! STU With every boost during his Super, Stu also shoots around himself! MAX Infinite ammo. Simple. BYRON Main attack fires more projectiles! JESSIE Scrappy fires more projectiles, has more health, and is bigger! BELLE Main attack splits on impact! BUZZ Buzz's Torpedo Throw has increased range! has more health and his Super charges faster! GRAY Dimensional Doors pull enemies towards them when used by Gray! OLLIE Has more health and hypnotizes enemies for longer! LEON His Super creates illusions that can now attack! NITA Summons two Bruces at once! EL PRIMO Jumps faster when jumping using his Super, which also charges faster. BARLEY Puddles from his main attacks last longer! PENNY Deploys two cannons with her Super! BO Can deploy unlimited mines at the same time! LOLA Summons another Ego with her Super. Or is it her Id? HANK Shoots Fish Torpedoes whenever he takes damage. CROW Main attacks now boomerang and return to Crow. BERRY Leaves an ice cream trail behind him! COLETTE Fires shots to her side while she's using her Super! SURGE Hits Stage 3 with one (!) Super and has increased reload speed. RICO More bullet bounces? More bullet bounces. FANG Fang's extra Super kicks have much longer range, he has more health, AND he charges his Super faster! JUJU Gris-Gris is bigger and has more health! Creepy. AMBER Main attack fires two streams and Amber spills oil while moving. MEG Main attack has more range. DRACO After activating his Super, Draco stays mounted on his Dragon until defeated! KENJI Extremely fast reload speed! FINX Super activates around Finx and follows him while moving. ANGELO Main attack fires three arrows. SHELLY Fires her Super in a circle around herself... with MORE PELLETS! ROSA Main attack grows a bush, and Rosa provides visibility in bushes for her team! EDGAR Super has longer range and a faster jump. MEEPLE Their main attack fires more projectiles that have increased homing! SPROUT Every bounce of his main attack deals Area Damage. JAE-YONG Leaves a trail that speeds up teammates. He also charges his Super faster! 8-BIT 8-Bit can have multiple turrets that also have more health! PAM Pam's Healing Turret can now overheal! TARA Super summons more shadows. GENE Super now homes on targets! CHARLIE Continually releases spiders while moving. LILY Her Super can bounce multiple times. SPIKE Spikes from his cactus grenades travel further and curve more. COLT Main attack shoots further and destroys cover! BULL Charges his Super faster AND over time! BROCK Rockets leave large fires behind! GUS Main attacks drop spirits with every hit! EVE Spawns a hatchling whenever she takes damage. PEARL Pearl's Heat is always at maximum!

The Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event is expected to transform the battlefield with various Wasabi Powers. While all 60 have great potential, a few stand out due to their unique mechanics that can help Brawlers dominate the meta.

Surge's threat will massively increase while using his Wasabi Power. It will provide him with an instant Stage 3 upgrade from a single Super to max out his form. Upon reaching Stage 3, he will gain boosted reload speed and improved mobility. Pairing him with a healer like Poco will allow him to maintain this form longer.

Fang gets a monstrous buff as well in the Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom. His extra Super kicks have increased range, and he boasts more health than his usual counterpart. Furthermore, the charge rate of his Super will be increased, allowing players to stay aggressive and chain Fang's Supers between enemies.

Crow’s Wasabi Power turns his main attacks into boomerangs that return, doubling his poke potential. Skilled players can throw daggers at enemies, let them return, and deal two hits per attack. By combining this with his jumping Super ability, Crow can prevent enemy Brawlers from healing by constantly keeping them poisoned.

Meanwhile, Shelly, using her Wasabi Power, will be able to unleash her Super in a circle around herself with more pellets. This will massively improve her damage potential, enabling her to perform team wipes in bushier maps. Players should focus on leveraging tight corridors to target multiple enemies at once while using Shelly.

Lastly, 8-Bit's Wasabi Power will allow him to deploy multiple turrets with increased health in the upcoming Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom. Players can place overlapping turrets to pressurize opponents and deal extra damage regularly. Moreover, pairing 8-Bit with Pam’s over-healing turret will allow him to control crucial areas, such as the gem mine and the Heist Safe.

