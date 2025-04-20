Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars is introduced in the latest Brawl Talk alongside Kaze as the two new Brawlers. Developers describe Jae-Yong as a character who lives a double life. By day, he's a bored and routine-bound office worker, but by night, he transforms into a lively karaoke performer. At max level, he boasts 8400 HP, which is more than Brawlers like Kenji and Edgar.

With that being said, this article describes the main attack, Super, and other abilities of Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars.

Main attack of Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars

Jae-Yong using his main attack (Image via Supercell)

Jae-Yong’s main attack features two distinct modes: Work mode and Party mode.

In Work mode, he throws piercing projectiles that deal moderate damage while granting a temporary movement speed boost to himself and nearby teammates. Party mode, on the other hand, shifts his focus to healing, as his projectiles restore health to allies and deal slightly less damage to enemies.

Super ability of Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars

Jae-Yong using his Super (Image via Supercell)

Jae-Yong's Super allows him to switch between Work and Party modes during the match, while providing an impactful buff depending on the mode he transitions into. Activating the Super to enter Party mode immediately heals all nearby teammates. Conversely, switching into Work mode grants a temporary speed boost to everyone within his radius.

Gadgets of Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars

Available Gadget options (Image via Supercell)

Unlike Kaze, Jae-Yong has the same two Gadgets in both modes. His first Gadget, Weekend Warrior, is an offensive tool that deals area damage and temporarily increases his main attack’s damage output.

Meanwhile, his second Gadget, Time for a Slow Song, is a crowd control option that slows down nearby enemies and leaves behind a trail of paperwork that continues to slow anyone who steps through it.

Star Powers of Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars

Available Star Power options (Image via Supercell)

Jae-Yong's first Star Power, The Crowd Goes Mild, boosts movement speed for teammates close to Jae-Yong. His second Star Power, titled Extra High Note, enhances the effectiveness of his piercing attacks by increasing their damage after passing through one target.

