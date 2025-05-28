Brawl Stars Kaze Value Pack: Cost and rewards explained

Brawl Stars Kaze Value Pack unveils the first Ultra Legendary Brawler ever introduced in the game. Characterized as an Assassin, Kaze boasts dual modes: Geisha and Ninja. In each mode, she has different sets of Gadget and Star Powers, making her extremely unique and allowing her to possess multiple attack patterns. She was first revealed in the latest Brawl Talk as a cousin of Kenji, a Legendary Brawler.

This article highlights the cost of the Brawl Stars Kaze Value Pack and the rewards included with it.

Cost of Brawl Stars Kaze Value Pack

The cost in Indian currency (Image via Supercell)

Like previous bundles, the cost of the Brawl Stars Kaze Value Pack depends on the player's country of residence – the amount is charged in their local currency.

For instance, players in the United States must spend $49.99 to acquire this bundle, while Indian gamers can unlock it for INR 4499.

List of rewards included in the Brawl Stars Kaze Value Pack

Fruity Kaze skin (Image via Supercell)

Unlike previous bundles, the Kaze Value Pack doesn't provide Coins or Gems directly. Instead, it offers a maxed version of the Brawler, alongside 18 different Pins for expressing emotions. Furthermore, two Sprays and a Fruity Kaze skin are available in this bundle.

The Fruity Kaze skin changes the Brawler's appearance to resemble watermelon skin. Her hair is dyed pink, and she wears a green kimono with several watermelon marks on it. Her lower wear is red in color to resemble the inner part of the fruit, while her hat matches her kimono.

Note that the bundle does not provide Coins directly. However, you can still get 1500 Coins if you purchase the Brawl Stars Kaze Value Pack from the Supercell website instead of the in-game shop.

More details of Kaze in Brawl Stars

In her Geisha aspect, Kaze boasts very fast movement and reload speeds, delivering swift melee attacks through dashes and slashes. Her Super, Fan Storm, creates a misty area that renders you and your allies invisible to enemies within, while damaging foes who touch its outer edge.

Transitioning to her Ninja aspect, Kaze adopts a ranged combat style, throwing twin knives that inflict greater damage at close range. Her Super in this form, Fist of the Brawl Star, enables a rapid dash that marks enemies. These marks explode after a short delay, dealing significant area damage.

Kaze's Gadgets and Star Powers further enhance her versatility. Gracious Host grants a movement speed boost when switching to Ninja and heals upon switching to Geisha. Hensojutsu provides temporary invisibility when adopting the Ninja form and a forward dash when reverting to Geisha.

Meanwhile, her Star Powers, Advanced Techniques, and Gratuity Included, offer strategic advantages like slowing enemies or draining their ammo.

