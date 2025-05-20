Brawl Stars balance changes (May 20, 2025): All buffs, nerfs, and bug fixes explained

Supercell has announced the latest Brawl Stars balance changes to be implemented on May 20, 2025. In a post on the game's official X handle, the developer highlighted adjustments to the existing Wasabi Powers, including Hank and Colette. The former will receive a huge damage reduction, while the latter will get an increase in damage and bullet counts. Furthermore, two bug fixes will also be implemented soon to improve the meta.

Ad

With that in mind, this article highlights the latest Brawl Stars balance changes.

All nerfs as part of the latest Brawl Stars balance changes

Hank's performance will decrease (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the nerfs as part of the latest Brawl Stars balance changes:

Ad

Trending

Amber: The fiery queen will receive a slight nerf, which will decrease her accuracy. The spread between her fire shots will increase, making it tougher to direct all of them at a single opponent.

The fiery queen will receive a slight nerf, which will decrease her accuracy. The spread between her fire shots will increase, making it tougher to direct all of them at a single opponent. Hank: With the introduction of Wasabi Powers, Hank was one of the most-used Brawlers in the game. Her healing Super, combined with her destructive Wasabi Power, helped her single-handedly destroy opponents on the battlefield. However, this will change with the implementation of the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, which will reduce her damage by 70%.

With the introduction of Wasabi Powers, Hank was one of the most-used Brawlers in the game. Her healing Super, combined with her destructive Wasabi Power, helped her single-handedly destroy opponents on the battlefield. However, this will change with the implementation of the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, which will reduce her damage by 70%. Ash: The boosted charge rate of Ash's Super, offered by his Wasabi Power, will be reduced in the upcoming update. This means that he will no longer be able to spam his rats continuously across the battlefield.

The boosted charge rate of Ash's Super, offered by his Wasabi Power, will be reduced in the upcoming update. This means that he will no longer be able to spam his rats continuously across the battlefield. Byron: Like Ash, Byron will also receive a direct nerf to his Wasabi Power, increasing the spread between his three attack projectiles. This will make it tougher to hit a single opponent during a match.

Like Ash, Byron will also receive a direct nerf to his Wasabi Power, increasing the spread between his three attack projectiles. This will make it tougher to hit a single opponent during a match. Angelo: The spread angle between Angelo's three projectiles will also be increased in the upcoming adjustments.

Ad

Also read: How to get Boba Nita Player Icon for free

All buffs in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes

Colette's performance will improve (Image via Supercell)

Here are the buffs:

Ad

Stu: With the implementation of this update, Stu will be able to fire two projectiles while using his Super. On paper, this doubles his damage capability. However, it will depend on your skill to direct both of them at your opponent.

With the implementation of this update, Stu will be able to fire two projectiles while using his Super. On paper, this doubles his damage capability. However, it will depend on your skill to direct both of them at your opponent. Rosa: Rosa's main attack will now spawn four bushes instead of one, alongside providing visibility to his teammates. This is very effective in game modes like Gem Grab and Bounty.

Rosa's main attack will now spawn four bushes instead of one, alongside providing visibility to his teammates. This is very effective in game modes like Gem Grab and Bounty. Colette: Colette will receive the highest buffs among his counterparts as part of the latest Brawl Stars balance changes. She will now deal six projectiles instead of four while using her Super, with each dealing 200 damage instead of 100, elevating her threat on the battlefield.

Colette will receive the highest buffs among his counterparts as part of the latest Brawl Stars balance changes. She will now deal six projectiles instead of four while using her Super, with each dealing 200 damage instead of 100, elevating her threat on the battlefield. Shelly: Shelly will now fire 35 bullets, increasing the count by five while using her Wasabi Power.

Shelly will now fire 35 bullets, increasing the count by five while using her Wasabi Power. Gene: The number of times Gene can use his Super in one match will slightly decrease with the implementation of the upcoming update due to a decrease in its charge rate.

The number of times Gene can use his Super in one match will slightly decrease with the implementation of the upcoming update due to a decrease in its charge rate. Colt: Instead of a nerf, Colt receives a slight buff in his reload speed, which will allow him to fire even more bullets at his opponents.

Instead of a nerf, Colt receives a slight buff in his reload speed, which will allow him to fire even more bullets at his opponents. Brock: The basic damage of Brock's rocket projectile will slightly increase in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, alongside area effect enhancement, giving opponents fewer chances to escape.

The basic damage of Brock's rocket projectile will slightly increase in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, alongside area effect enhancement, giving opponents fewer chances to escape. Belle: A slight increase in reload speed will be granted to Belle to increase her usage in the current meta.

Ad

All bug fixes in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alongside the buffs and nerfs, there are a few bug fixes that Supercell will implement to curb existing issues in the game.

Ash’s basic attack damage while equipped with the Ninja skin will be adjusted to align with its intended theoretical value. Additionally, the visual effects (VFX) associated with his Super ability will be corrected. Meanwhile, the issue of overlapping Sprays will be fixed, allowing players to have up to five at a time instead of four.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback