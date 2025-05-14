How to get Brawl Stars Boba Nita Player Icon for free

The Brawl Stars Boba Nita Player Icon is the latest freebie offered by Supercell on their official website. You can obtain it by entering a redemption code at the giveaway section of the Supercell Store. Once acquired, it can be used as a display picture for your gaming profile, which will be visible to other gamers when they open your account.

This Player Icon depicts a glass with juicy liquid and five balls inside. It is covered with a bear-shaped cap that resembles the mask of Nita, a Rare Brawler. This article explains how to acquire the Brawl Stars Boba Nita Player Icon for free, alongside a few troubleshooting tips to help resolve any issues you might face during the voucher redemption process.

Method to get a free Brawl Stars Boba Nita Player Icon

Voucher code (Image via Supercell)

Here are the steps you must follow:

Head to the code redemption section in Supercell's official store by clicking this link. Type "BOBAPARTYYYY" in the provided text area and select the Claim button. Launch the Brawl Stars app on your mobile device and choose the Okay button to complete the process.

Note that this offer might expire in the next few weeks, following the trend of earlier free Supercell rewards. So, we recommend you redeem the code as soon as possible to get the free Brawl Stars Boba Nita Player Icon in the game.

Troubleshooting tips

Unfortunately, a few of you might face issues while trying to claim the freebie despite following the above steps. In such cases, here are some tips you can try out:

Clear cache and restart your mobile: This is the most tried-and-tested method that is leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Brawl Stars Boba Nita Player Icon.

This is the most tried-and-tested method that is leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Brawl Stars Boba Nita Player Icon. Use updated browsers: Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers in the world and are constantly updated.

Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers in the world and are constantly updated. Leverage high-speed internet: A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same.

A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same. Use a different device: If you still face an issue despite trying the above tips, change your device. Use your friend's or family's mobile and retry the steps mentioned above. This will likely resolve the issue and help you obtain the free Brawl Stars Boba Nita Player Icon.

