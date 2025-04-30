How to get Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon for free

The Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon was launched alongside the Battle for Katana Kingdom update. Players can acquire it for free using the voucher redemption link, which redirects them to the reward section on the official website. This icon displays the Legendary rarity Brawler, Spike, with two ponytails on either side of the head.
The color of his skin has changed from green to pink to reflect the flower of the Cherry Blossom tree, also known as Sakura in Japan.
This article provides the necessary steps to claim the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Players Icon for free.
Method to get the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon
Here are the required steps:
- Launch the official Supercell webpage by clicking this link.
- Log in to your Brawl Stars account and click the Enter a Code button to head to the offer redemption section.
- Type SAKURASPIKE! in the provided text field and select the Submit button.
- Finally, run the game and click on the Okay button in the available prompt.
Note that this offer is only valid for a short duration, like other free Supercell rewards. Therefore, players should claim the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon within the next few weeks. After redemption, they can use it as DP by visiting the profile settings.
Troubleshooting tips
Despite following the above steps, some players might not be able to redeem the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon due to technical difficulties. They should follow the given tips, as they might resolve the issue:
- Use an updated version of a popular browser: All modern browsers comes with built-in firewalls to protect users from malicious activities. However, sometimes these advanced security measures also prevent legitimate websites from functioning properly. Thus, it's essential to use the updated versions of famous browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, which have a lower chance of hampering the redemption process.
- Use fast internet: Slow internet can prohibit players from redeeming the reward, creating frustration in the process. Thus, it's essential to use a high-speed network while following the steps mentioned above.
- Clear cache and restart the device: The traditional method of clearing existing caches and restarting the device still resolves various technical issues existing in the mobile device. They might help players obtain the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon.
- Leverage a different device: If the above troubleshooting tips do not provide the expected result, then players should change their device and retry the offer redemption steps. Upon obtaining the reward, they should log out of the new device to protect their gaming progress.
