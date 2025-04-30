How to get Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon for free

The Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon was launched alongside the Battle for Katana Kingdom update. Players can acquire it for free using the voucher redemption link, which redirects them to the reward section on the official website. This icon displays the Legendary rarity Brawler, Spike, with two ponytails on either side of the head.

Ad

The color of his skin has changed from green to pink to reflect the flower of the Cherry Blossom tree, also known as Sakura in Japan.

This article provides the necessary steps to claim the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Players Icon for free.

Method to get the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the required steps:

Launch the official Supercell webpage by clicking this link. Log in to your Brawl Stars account and click the Enter a Code button to head to the offer redemption section. Type SAKURASPIKE! in the provided text field and select the Submit button. Finally, run the game and click on the Okay button in the available prompt.

Note that this offer is only valid for a short duration, like other free Supercell rewards. Therefore, players should claim the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon within the next few weeks. After redemption, they can use it as DP by visiting the profile settings.

Ad

Also read: Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (April 19, 2025): All eight Hypercharges explained

Troubleshooting tips

Offer redemption prompt (Image via Supercell)

Despite following the above steps, some players might not be able to redeem the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon due to technical difficulties. They should follow the given tips, as they might resolve the issue:

Ad

Use an updated version of a popular browser: All modern browsers comes with built-in firewalls to protect users from malicious activities. However, sometimes these advanced security measures also prevent legitimate websites from functioning properly. Thus, it's essential to use the updated versions of famous browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, which have a lower chance of hampering the redemption process.

All modern browsers comes with built-in firewalls to protect users from malicious activities. However, sometimes these advanced security measures also prevent legitimate websites from functioning properly. Thus, it's essential to use the updated versions of famous browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, which have a lower chance of hampering the redemption process. Use fast internet: Slow internet can prohibit players from redeeming the reward, creating frustration in the process. Thus, it's essential to use a high-speed network while following the steps mentioned above.

Slow internet can prohibit players from redeeming the reward, creating frustration in the process. Thus, it's essential to use a high-speed network while following the steps mentioned above. Clear cache and restart the device: The traditional method of clearing existing caches and restarting the device still resolves various technical issues existing in the mobile device. They might help players obtain the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon.

The traditional method of clearing existing caches and restarting the device still resolves various technical issues existing in the mobile device. They might help players obtain the Brawl Stars Sakura Spike Player Icon. Leverage a different device: If the above troubleshooting tips do not provide the expected result, then players should change their device and retry the offer redemption steps. Upon obtaining the reward, they should log out of the new device to protect their gaming progress.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More