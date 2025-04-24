Best tips for Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars

Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars is the latest Mythic Brawler, known for his variable damage output and fast movement speed. He is currently available for purchase in the in-game store via the Jae-Yong Value Pack, which also includes coins, a skin, and pins for the Brawler. Players can master the Brawler's mechanics and push for 1000+ trophies by understanding his strengths and abilities.
With that in mind, this article provides some helpful tips for using Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars.
Efficient ways to use Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Capitalize on the basic attack mechanic
In his Work mode, Jae-Yong's attack deals low damage and leaves behind a trail that increases allies' movement speed for two seconds. Use it to help your teammate move away from a dangerous situation. Conversely, use the Party mode basic attack to deal consistent damage and/or heal friendly Brawlers.
2) Use his Super strategically
The Super ability of Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars allows him to interchange between his Work mode and Party mode while also providing a temporary buff. When he is in Work mode, you should use his Super to increase the speed of your whole team by 30% for 3 seconds to pursue gems or score critical goals.
Meanwhile, his Party mode Super should be utilized when he is on the verge of defeat, to get an instant heal up to 1500 HP.
Also read: 5 best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Ranked mode (April 2025)
3) Optimize Gadget usage
Activating the "Weekend Warrior" Gadget enhances Jae-Yong's attack damage temporarily but disables the speed and healing effects of his modes. It's best used when an immediate damage spike is required. Meanwhile, the "Time for a Slow Song" Gadget slows down enemies within its radius, so you should use it to prevent enemies from going near the Heist safe or the goal post.
4) Star Powers' best use cases
The "Crowd Goes Mild" Star Power increases the movement speed of Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars by 10% for each nearby ally within his Super's range. Use it in Brawl Ball, Gem Grab, and Brawl Hockey game modes. On the other hand, the "Extra High Note" Star Power increases the attack projectile damage by 20% if it hits more than one target. Use it in Showdown, Hot Zone, and Heist game modes.
Check out more articles related to the game:
- Brawl Stars Battle for Katana Kingdom event: Wasabi Powers, new game modes, and more
- All eight new Hypercharges introduced in Brawl Talk on April 19, 2025 explained
- How to get Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Player Icon?
- Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (April 19, 2025): Ultra Legendary rarity, new events, and more