Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Value Pack: Cost and rewards explored

Supercell has recently released the Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Value Pack, which can be purchased from the in-game shop and the Supercellstore website. Players can buy the set to immediately unlock the latest Mythic Brawler, Jae-yong, and some exclusive goodies. Notably, players who buy the Pack from the website get some site-exclusive perks.

For those curious, we highlight details of the Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Value Pack.

Cost of Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Value Pack

The price of the Jae-Yong Value Pack is charged in local currency and varies upon players' geographical location. Players in the USA can acquire the Jae Yong value pack for 19.99 USD.

Additionally, buying the Value Pack from the Supercellstore website will get 1000 points for the Supercell ID rewards, and a store-exclusive Spray Tag. Notably, one of the reward-track steps in the Store grants 400 coins, while the same in the in-game shop costs 200 coins.

Players also get 200 bonus coins if the Pack is purchased from the Supercell Store Website.

Rewards offered in the Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Value Pack

The Jammin' Jae skin (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the resources offered in the Jae-yong Value Pack in Brawl Stars:

New Mythic Brawler Jae-Yong: Purchasing the Value Pack will instantly unlock Jae-Yong. Jae will likely become one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars, as it is a new unit.

Purchasing the Value Pack will instantly unlock Jae-Yong. Jae will likely become one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars, as it is a new unit. Special Pins: Pins in Brawl Stars are live emotes that players can use during battles to express themselves. The Value Pack contains eight Jae-Yong emotes, each expressing a different emotion.

Pins in Brawl Stars are live emotes that players can use during battles to express themselves. The Value Pack contains eight Jae-Yong emotes, each expressing a different emotion. 80 Gems: Gem is a premium currency in Brawl Stars. Players can use them to unlock new Brawlers, skins, and Hypercharges. Gems are typically hard to collect, and the 80 gems in the value pack can grant a much-needed boost.

Gem is a premium currency in Brawl Stars. Players can use them to unlock new Brawlers, skins, and Hypercharges. Gems are typically hard to collect, and the 80 gems in the value pack can grant a much-needed boost. 5200 Coins: In Brawl Stars, Coins are used to upgrade unlocked Brawlers, increasing their stats. This currency is also used to unlock Gadgets, Star Powers, Gear, and Hypercharges for various brawlers.

In Brawl Stars, Coins are used to upgrade unlocked Brawlers, increasing their stats. This currency is also used to unlock Gadgets, Star Powers, Gear, and Hypercharges for various brawlers. Jammin' Jae skin: The Jammin' Jae outfit pays homage to the late American singer and actor Elvis Presley. Joe-Yong is seen in a pink attire and white shoes. Apart from that, he holds a mic and has sideburns to further resemble the icon.

