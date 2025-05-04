Best Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers in Battle for Katana Kingdom event

The Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers enhance Brawlers' abilities in the ongoing Battle for Katana Kingdom. It is only available for one month and will be discontinued once the event ends. You can unlock them by earning Sushi Rolls in the Samurai Smash and Oni Hunt game modes. Among the 60 available Wasabi Powers, some stand out for their impressive boost or the upgrade that they provide to their respective Brawlers.

This article highlights the six best Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers that you should use in the Battle for Katana Kingdom event.

Top Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers in the Battle for Katana Kingdom event

Here are the required Brawlers with the best Wasabi Powers:

Poco: Poco's Wasabi Power enhances his healing ability as a support Brawler. Whenever Poco takes damage, his Tuning Fork Gadget automatically activates, healing 3,000 health to nearby allies over three seconds. Tanks, such as Hank or Frank, can fully exploit this by constantly drawing fire while Poco keeps them topped up. Against single-shot threats (e.g., Piper, Angelo), Poco's gadget still triggers, but be cautious of burst windows before the heal kicks in.

Poco’s Wasabi Power enhances his healing ability as a support Brawler. Whenever Poco takes damage, his Tuning Fork Gadget automatically activates, healing 3,000 health to nearby allies over three seconds. Tanks, such as Hank or Frank, can fully exploit this by constantly drawing fire while Poco keeps them topped up. Against single-shot threats (e.g., Piper, Angelo), Poco’s gadget still triggers, but be cautious of burst windows before the heal kicks in. Surge: The Brawl Stars Wasabi Power for Surge instantly upgrades him to Stage 3 with a single use of his Super, granting surplus ammo and six projectiles instead of two. Technically, each projectile retains the same base damage — 1,100 at max stage — so his theoretical DPS skyrockets as you spam shots in Hot Zone and Brawl Ball game modes.

The Brawl Stars Wasabi Power for Surge instantly upgrades him to Stage 3 with a single use of his Super, granting surplus ammo and six projectiles instead of two. Technically, each projectile retains the same base damage — 1,100 at max stage — so his theoretical DPS skyrockets as you spam shots in Hot Zone and Brawl Ball game modes. Max: Max’s Wasabi Power provides her with infinite ammo to pressurize opponents in team fights. Her magazine instantly reloads after every shot, providing her flexibility to shoot recklessly at every chance she gets. With 1,200 damage per shot, Max can dominate open lanes on long-range maps by cycling Hypercharges and out-poking traditional snipers.

Max’s Wasabi Power provides her with infinite ammo to pressurize opponents in team fights. Her magazine instantly reloads after every shot, providing her flexibility to shoot recklessly at every chance she gets. With 1,200 damage per shot, Max can dominate open lanes on long-range maps by cycling Hypercharges and out-poking traditional snipers. Edgar: The Brawl Stars Wasabi Power for Edgar extends his Super's range from 6.67 tiles to 16. 67 tiles and boosts his jump speed by 14.3% while reducing cooldown to 13 seconds. This lets Edgar traverse nearly half the map in one leap to go behind enemy Brawlers and prevent them from escaping his punches.

The Brawl Stars Wasabi Power for Edgar extends his Super's range from 6.67 tiles to 16. 67 tiles and boosts his jump speed by 14.3% while reducing cooldown to 13 seconds. This lets Edgar traverse nearly half the map in one leap to go behind enemy Brawlers and prevent them from escaping his punches. Spike: Spike’s Wasabi Power enhances his Cactus Grenade curves — each spike now travels an additional 2 tiles and arcs toward enemies more sharply. With base damage of 1,400 per spike and a 1.8-second reload, Spike’s theoretical area-denial rate climbs by 30%.

Spike’s Wasabi Power enhances his Cactus Grenade curves — each spike now travels an additional 2 tiles and arcs toward enemies more sharply. With base damage of 1,400 per spike and a 1.8-second reload, Spike’s theoretical area-denial rate climbs by 30%. Meeple: The Brawl Stars Wasabi Power for Meeple allows him to fire three homing projectiles per attack (instead of one), each dealing 1,200 damage and homing at 0.5 tiles/sec. Technically, his burst DPS increases from 1,200 to 3,600 per shot, with a reload of 1.9 seconds, ideal for targetting enemies from beyond obstacles.

