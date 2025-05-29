Is Kaze in Brawl Stars worth $49.99?

Kaze in Brawl Stars is the latest Assassin officially introduced on May 28, 2025. She holds the title of the game’s first Ultra Legendary Brawler and comes equipped with two distinct attack styles: Geisha and Ninja. Introduced as the wife of Legendary Brawler Kenji, Kaze can be unlocked by purchasing the Kaze Value Pack. However, with a hefty price tag of $49.99, there's an ongoing debate in the gaming community about whether she’s truly worth the investment.
This article analyzes the Brawler's ability and explains why you should refrain from purchasing Kaze in Brawl Stars.
Features of Kaze in Brawl Stars
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
When you purchase the store bundle, Kaze is unlocked at the highest power level 11, needing no further update. However, you still have to purchase her Star Powers, Gadgets, and her Hypercharge to truly maximize her potential, requiring you to spend in-game coins.
She can swap between two aspects:
- Geisha mode: Faster movement speed and quicker reloads, perfect for closing gaps and dishing out rapid strikes.
- Ninja mode: Slightly slower but allows for high-burst potential and utility-focused gameplay.
Her Super deploys a fan-shaped area that acts almost like the inverse of Sandy’s sandstorm. Enemies inside the zone can’t see outside, and they only take damage when entering or leaving it, not while standing still. This mechanic is powerful for zoning, surprise attacks, and messing with enemy awareness.
Kaze’s regular attacks have strike spots—areas where, if you land hits precisely, you deal critical damage or activate special effects like slow or extra area damage. You’ll want to manually aim often, especially in Geisha mode, where close-range crits can hit for over 2,400 damage. Auto-aim doesn’t always guarantee these bonuses.
Also read: Best tips for Kaze in Brawl Stars
Unjustifiable price tag of Kaze in Brawl Stars
First off, $49.99 is a lot of money for a single Brawler. Unless you’ve got disposable income, buying Kaze outright makes little sense. She’ll be unlockable via credits in one week for free-to-play and regular pass players. Sure, it’ll take 5,500 credits, but you can steadily chip away at that without spending real cash.
Buying her for $49.99 unlocks her at the highest power level 11, requiring no further upgrades. This sounds appealing on paper, however, you will still need to purchase her Gadgets, Star Powers, and the Hypercharge to truly maximize her potential, costing you in-game coins. Generally, if you do not have enough coins, you need to purchase them using real-life money, increasing the total investment.
Also read: Kaze in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more
Final verdict on Kaze in Brawl Stars
To be clear, Kaze is fun to play with two completely different gameplay modes. However, she is not worth $49.99 unless you're a content creator or someone with excess in-game spending capability.
Check out more articles related to the game:
- Brawl Stars May 20, 2025, balance changes explained
- All eight new Hypercharges introduced in Brawl Talk
- How to get Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Player Icon