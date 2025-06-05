Brawl Stars update (June 5, 2025): New game mode, free rewards, and more

The Brawl Stars update released on June 5, 2025, has brought exactly what the developers announced during the last Brawl Talk. The newly added game mode, Brawl Arena, is built to offer longer matches compared to other modes while rewarding you with double the Trophies for every win. However, if you lose, the Trophy deduction stays the same as in regular game modes, making this one of the quickest ways to boost in-game progression.

In addition, you can also claim free Starr Drops and unlock a free skin through a challenge. Read on to learn more about the latest Brawl Stars update.

Brawl Arena: New game mode introduced in the Brawl Stars update

In the Brawl Arena game mode, you’ll join a team of three and go head-to-head against another squad. The goal is simple: destroy the enemy’s base before they destroy yours. But unlike in Heist matches, these bases can fight back by attacking nearby Brawlers and summoning minions throughout the match.

Each side also has turrets that guard the arena and can’t be targeted until an enemy steps into their range. You’ll see a helpful outline marking their attack radii.

At the center of the map, robot-spawning zones let you gather Arena XP, which boosts your stats mid-game. A pie graph shows when robots will appear next. Arena XP isn’t lost on defeat and maxes out at 15 levels. You can also earn XP by standing near teammates or by taking down enemy buildings.

Free rewards and new skin in the Brawl Stars update

Brawl Arena rewards (Image via Supercell)

Upon launching the game, head to the in-game store to collect ten random Starr Drops for free. These can be upgraded from Rare to Legendary rarity, enhancing the quality of the reward they unlock.

Meanwhile, you can also collect cosmetics for the new game mode from the shop to boost your collection. Furthermore, the Mecha Finx skin is available for purchase using Gems and imparts a robotic look to the Brawler.

Free skin challenge in the Brawl Stars update

New skin challenge (Image via Supercell)

If you are looking to enhance Colette's appearance, then you can unlock her Tokusatsu skin by completing the four stages of the latest in-game free skin challenge. Every stage requires you to compete in different maps of the Brawl Arena game mode. You can progress to the next stage by achieving three victories in the current stage.

Note that you must achieve twelve victories across four stages without losing three times. Otherwise, you will lose the challenge and the opportunity to access the free skin.

