Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (June 21, 2025): Two new Brawlers, Nine Hypercharges, and more

The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk is here, revealing the upcoming changes to Brawlers' abilities, gameplay mechanics, and event details. Alli and Trunk will join as the two new Brawlers in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the Trophy Road will receive a complete overhaul, modifying the rewards and enhancing the number of trophies.
You can also enjoy the two fresh game modes, Dodge Ball and Knight Fight, after the upcoming update.
This article further describes the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk details.
Alli and Trunk: Two new Brawlers in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk
Alli is a Mythic Assassin from the Love Swamp who loves stalking weakened targets. The lower their health, the faster she moves. Her Swamp Swipe attack deals bonus damage when she leaps out of water or bushes, and her Super, Stalker, gives her pulsing stealth while scaling her attack based on the enemy’s health.
Trunk is a bizarre Epic Tank, a tree controlled by revenge-seeking ants. His main attack spins enemies, dealing more damage the farther they are, while flinging ants everywhere. His Super sends ants dashing toward enemies, leaving damage-dealing piles behind.
Nine Hypercharges introduced in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk
This update brings you nine fresh Hypercharges, completely changing how some of your favorite Brawlers handle themselves. Lumi’s Drum Solo adds extra blasts to her Super’s final explosion, while Doug’s Free Toppings lets any ally he’s buffed mimic his main attack. Kit’s Making Biscuits allows him to move and attack during his Super while healing allies better and bouncing Yarn Balls around.
R-T’s 360° Surveillance System creates deadly security lasers, and Chuck’s Full Steam Ahead grants unlimited dash range with damaging steam clouds. Shade’s Frightener makes every main attack deal max damage during its Hypercharged Super, and Mo’s Big Cheese gives his drill more range and duration.
Furthermore, Draco and Bonnie will also receive their Hypercharge, boosting their flame spread and damage capabilities, respectively.
New game modes revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk
You’ll finally get your hands on Dodge Brawl, a dodgeball-inspired game mode where the only way to score is by hitting opponents with the ball. First to 10 points wins.
Meanwhile, Knight Fight replaces Present Plunder, where you must collect your opponent’s Trophy and bring it back to your area. Note that throwing is not allowed, but you can still attack while carrying the Trophy.
Also read: Brawl Stars balance changes (June 12, 2025)
Trophy Road rework and Mastery changes in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk
The upcoming update will transform your progress into a literal road winding through Starr Park. Themed zones like Town Square and Retropolis will offer rewards like Coins, Power Points, Legendary Starr Drops, Brawlers, and more.
Furthermore, the Trophy Road now stretches to 100,000 Trophies and will expand with future updates. Rare and Super Rare Brawlers are only obtainable here now, with boosted rewards including Hypercharged Starr Drops.
Masteries, on the other hand, also received significant changes in this Brawl Stars Brawl Talk. This revamped achievement system lets you collect quirky records found in Starr Park’s archives.
Complete Brawler-specific and account-wide Records to score points, unlock Starr Drops, Titles, Battle Cards, and Legendary rewards. Some Records are easy, like getting wins, while others challenge you to defeat every Brawler in one solo Showdown match.
Angels and Demons mini events highlighted in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk
You’re getting two themed events, one Angelic and one Demonic. Each has its own set of Powers you can equip, unlockable Angelic or Demonic Drops, and Skins. Angelic Skins include new outfits for Meg, Buster, and 8-Bit, while Demonic Skins give Fang, Bull, and Gus a wicked new look.
You’ll even get another shot at grabbing the rare Dark Angel Edgar and Demon Mortis Chromas, which were released in the earlier Angels vs Demons season. Furthermore, you can equip three Powers and experiment with different builds.
Brawler reworks and upcoming seasons
The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk disclosed the mechanic changes related to various Brawlers. Bull’s Super can now stop on impact and slow enemies, with his Gadget causing a stun instead.
Doug becomes a better support: his Trait charges Super via healing, his Super homes onto teammates, and his Star Power heals him to max on ally revive. Furthermore, Draco’s Super now shows duration to help you manage him optimally.
You can look forward to the Legends of the Underworld and Knights of the Starr Park Seasons. They will offer fresh skins and separate events whose details will be revealed later.
