Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge: Schedule, rewards, and more

The much-awaited Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge is going live today. There will be three challenges in the next few days to celebrate World Cat Day, and you can get three different Kit skins by completing these challenges. The first of these challenges is a tribute to Yuki, community manager Marzio's cat.Here's everything you need to know about the first Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge.Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge: Schedule and rewardsThe Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge begins on July 31, 2025, and will run until August 2. There are three stages in the challenge, and you must register two wins in each of them to unlock the next challenge.Also read: Leaks of a new Brawler in Brawl StarsIn each of the three stages of this challenge, you will compete in a different game mode. Each win will help you earn certain in-game rewards. The rewards areFirst win: One Starr DropSecond win: 100 BlingThird win: One Starr DropFourth Win: 100 BlingFifth Win: One Starr DropSixth win: 100 BlingFinal Reward: Yuki Kit skinYou can get the final reward after completing the challenge, i.e., after winning the sixth game.Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge: Other detailsYou will need six wins to beat the first of the Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge, and you will only get three chances to do so. However, you can always purchase more lives using Gems after exhausting all your lives.You will compete in Brawl Hockey in the final stage of this challenge (Image via Supercell)Each of the three stages of this challenge will be held in different game modes and on different maps. In the first stage of this challenge, you will play Brawl Ball in the Center Stage map. In the second stage, you will play Hot Zone in the In The Liminal map. You must win two games of Brawl Hockey in the Slippery Slap map.According to recent community leaks, there will be two more Kit's Challenges after August 2, 2025. These are the Mariano Kit and the Guismo Kit challenges, where you can get the Mariano Kit skin and the Guismo Kit skin, respectively.While the details about the game modes and maps for these challenges are yet to be revealed, other conditions for participation remain the same. You will get three lives in those challenges as well and be able to purchase more lives using Gems. You must also register six wins to get the ultimate rewards from those challenges.The other two challenges will begin on August 2 and August 4, 2025, respectively. A Hypercharge Unleashed event is also confirmed to arrive on August 1.