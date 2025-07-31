  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge: Schedule, rewards, and more

Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 31, 2025 10:48 GMT
Brawl Stars Kit
The first of the three Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge is live now (Image via Supercell)

The much-awaited Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge is going live today. There will be three challenges in the next few days to celebrate World Cat Day, and you can get three different Kit skins by completing these challenges. The first of these challenges is a tribute to Yuki, community manager Marzio's cat.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the first Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge.

Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge: Schedule and rewards

The Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge begins on July 31, 2025, and will run until August 2. There are three stages in the challenge, and you must register two wins in each of them to unlock the next challenge.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Leaks of a new Brawler in Brawl Stars

In each of the three stages of this challenge, you will compete in a different game mode. Each win will help you earn certain in-game rewards. The rewards are

  • First win: One Starr Drop
  • Second win: 100 Bling
  • Third win: One Starr Drop
  • Fourth Win: 100 Bling
  • Fifth Win: One Starr Drop
  • Sixth win: 100 Bling
  • Final Reward: Yuki Kit skin

You can get the final reward after completing the challenge, i.e., after winning the sixth game.

Ad

Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge: Other details

You will need six wins to beat the first of the Brawl Stars Kit's Challenge, and you will only get three chances to do so. However, you can always purchase more lives using Gems after exhausting all your lives.

You will compete in Brawl Hockey in the final stage of this challenge (Image via Supercell)
You will compete in Brawl Hockey in the final stage of this challenge (Image via Supercell)

Each of the three stages of this challenge will be held in different game modes and on different maps. In the first stage of this challenge, you will play Brawl Ball in the Center Stage map. In the second stage, you will play Hot Zone in the In The Liminal map. You must win two games of Brawl Hockey in the Slippery Slap map.

Ad

According to recent community leaks, there will be two more Kit's Challenges after August 2, 2025. These are the Mariano Kit and the Guismo Kit challenges, where you can get the Mariano Kit skin and the Guismo Kit skin, respectively.

While the details about the game modes and maps for these challenges are yet to be revealed, other conditions for participation remain the same. You will get three lives in those challenges as well and be able to purchase more lives using Gems. You must also register six wins to get the ultimate rewards from those challenges.

The other two challenges will begin on August 2 and August 4, 2025, respectively. A Hypercharge Unleashed event is also confirmed to arrive on August 1.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications