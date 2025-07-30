  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Leaks hint at three new World Cat Day Challenges in Brawl Stars

Leaks hint at three new World Cat Day Challenges in Brawl Stars

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:54 GMT
new World Cat Day challenges in Brawl Stars
Apparently, you can get Kit skins from the upcoming challenges in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

According to some recent leaks on X, the community will soon get to participate in three new World Cat Day challenges in Brawl Stars. These might help them earn cat-themed cosmetics a week before World Cat Day. The rumors started surfacing on July 29, 2025, when @BrawlStarsBTLN, a popular Brawl Stars content creator, posted about the upcoming challenge. However, a lot of details were missing.

Ad

The post stated that the rewards were not confirmed, but it sparked certain speculations about it. As other content creators, leakers, and dataminers started to pick up on the rumors, information regarding the upcoming World Cat Day special challenges in Brawl Stars started to come to light.

This article will share everything we know so far about the next challenges in Brawl Stars and their rewards.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks. Please take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

New World Cat Day challenges in Brawl Stars: Everything we know so far

According to a popular Brawl Stars leaker account, @BrawlNetworkX on X, Supercell is planning to bring three new World Cat Day Challenges in Brawl Stars, which are expected to begin on July 31, 2025. There will reportedly be three challenges between July 31, 2025, and August 6, 2025, and each can help you earn certain cat-themed cosmetics.

Ad
Ad

Also read: Three best Brawlers for the Triple Dribble Map

The first of these challenges will likely be the Yuki Kit Challenge, which is expected to roll out on July 31, 2025, and conclude on August 2, 2025. Completing the challenge can help you earn the Yuki Kit skin.

The second challenge, the Mariano Kit Challenge, will run between August 2, 2025, and August 4, 2025, as per leaks. Completing this challenge can help you earn the Mariano Kit skin.

Ad

Also read: New Brawler leaks in Brawl Stars

Finally, the Guismo Kit Challenge will likely be the final event of the new World Cat Day challenges in Brawl Stars. It might run from August 4, 2025, to August 6, 2025, and can help you earn the Guismo Kit skin in Brawl Stars.

Ad

Also read: Best Brawlers for Spirit Wars game mode in Brawl Stars

The leaks also claim that players might earn Starr Drops alongside cat-themed cosmetic items from winning the challenges. Moreover, you will need six wins to complete each challenge and will get limited chances to do so. You will reportedly be able to purchase lives using Gems.

All that said, at the end of the day, these are leaks. Please wait for official confirmation from the developers, and follow Sportskeeda to stay up to date.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications