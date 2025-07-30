Leaks hint at three new World Cat Day Challenges in Brawl Stars

According to some recent leaks on X, the community will soon get to participate in three new World Cat Day challenges in Brawl Stars. These might help them earn cat-themed cosmetics a week before World Cat Day. The rumors started surfacing on July 29, 2025, when @BrawlStarsBTLN, a popular Brawl Stars content creator, posted about the upcoming challenge. However, a lot of details were missing.The post stated that the rewards were not confirmed, but it sparked certain speculations about it. As other content creators, leakers, and dataminers started to pick up on the rumors, information regarding the upcoming World Cat Day special challenges in Brawl Stars started to come to light.This article will share everything we know so far about the next challenges in Brawl Stars and their rewards.Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks. Please take the information herein with a grain of salt.New World Cat Day challenges in Brawl Stars: Everything we know so farAccording to a popular Brawl Stars leaker account, @BrawlNetworkX on X, Supercell is planning to bring three new World Cat Day Challenges in Brawl Stars, which are expected to begin on July 31, 2025. There will reportedly be three challenges between July 31, 2025, and August 6, 2025, and each can help you earn certain cat-themed cosmetics.Also read: Three best Brawlers for the Triple Dribble MapThe first of these challenges will likely be the Yuki Kit Challenge, which is expected to roll out on July 31, 2025, and conclude on August 2, 2025. Completing the challenge can help you earn the Yuki Kit skin.The second challenge, the Mariano Kit Challenge, will run between August 2, 2025, and August 4, 2025, as per leaks. Completing this challenge can help you earn the Mariano Kit skin.Also read: New Brawler leaks in Brawl StarsFinally, the Guismo Kit Challenge will likely be the final event of the new World Cat Day challenges in Brawl Stars. It might run from August 4, 2025, to August 6, 2025, and can help you earn the Guismo Kit skin in Brawl Stars.Also read: Best Brawlers for Spirit Wars game mode in Brawl StarsThe leaks also claim that players might earn Starr Drops alongside cat-themed cosmetic items from winning the challenges. Moreover, you will need six wins to complete each challenge and will get limited chances to do so. You will reportedly be able to purchase lives using Gems.All that said, at the end of the day, these are leaks. Please wait for official confirmation from the developers, and follow Sportskeeda to stay up to date.