3 best Brawlers for Spirit Wars in Brawl Stars Angels event (July 2025)

The Brawl Stars Angels event is live now, and the community is looking for the best Brawlers to use in the Spirit Wars game mode. Players must collect spirits and destroy the enemy towers. However, because of certain Angelic Powerups, some Brawlers can dominate the game mode and destroy the enemy towers seconds into the game.

Thus, many players are looking for the best picks to increase their chances of winning in the game mode. This article lists the best Brawlers for the Spirit Wars in the Brawl Stars Angels event (July 2025), along with certain tips to help you unlock their full potential.

Colt and two other best Brawlers to pick for Spirit Wars in Brawl Stars Angels event (July 2025)

1) Grom

Grom's unique attack makes him one of the best Brawlers to pick for Spirit Wars in the Brawl Stars Angels event (July 2025). You can sit just outside the enemy tower's zone and constantly throw projectiles towards the tower while the enemy team tries to figure out a way to reach the ally tower through your teammates.

Grom is the most picked Brawler in the Brawl Stars Angels event for a reason (Image via Supercell)

Try to finish off the enemy team first or wait in the bushes until the entire enemy team is engaged on your team's half of the map. Once the enemies are out of the picture, Grom lobs his punches until an enemy Brawler respawns on the base or someone from their team engages with you. If the execution is right, Grom can easily take down the enemy tower before your opponents know what hit them.

2) Alli

The new Mythic Assassin Brawler has become one of the best picks for the Spirit Wars in the Brawl Stars Angels event of July 2025. Alli's high mobility and deadly ambush capabilities are perfect when you want to destroy the enemy towers faster during a match in the Spirit Wars game mode.

Alli, with proper backu,p can finish Spirit Wars matches within seconds (Image via Supercell)

Since Alli is a squishy Brawler, take one of your teammates to kill or weaken the enemy Brawlers — she can finish them off and then focus completely on destroying the tower until the enemies respawn. Use the "Cold Blooded" gadget to become enraged near the enemy tower to finish it off quickly.

However, note that since Alli does not have the distance advantage like Grom, you must take a teammate with you for backup.

3) Colt

Colt has always been a meta hero for game modes like Spirit Wars, thanks to his range and damage-dealing capabilities. Similar to Grom, you must go near the enemy tower and wait in the bushes until the enemy heroes completely engage in battles against your teammates.

Colt can be a great pick for Spirit Wars (Image via Supercell)

After that, you can come out from your cover and keep shooting towards the enemy tower to destroy it before the enemies can recover. However, unlike Grom, Colt does not lob projectiles. Therefore, while you could use Grom from behind a cover, you must come out in the open to attack the enemy tower when using Colt.

Which Powerups to use for Spirit Wars in Brawl Stars Angels event (July 2025)

While we talked about some of the best Brawlers to pick for the new game mode in the Brawl Stars Angels event, you might not be able to unlock their full potential without using the right Powerups.

Here are the best Powerups to use to increase your chances of winning (Image via Supercell)

This time, all the Powerups are unlocked at the beginning of the event. However, you must choose the boosters you want to use. The best Powerups to use for the current Brawl Stars Angels event are:

Blessed Bullets: You can reload faster

You can reload faster Angelic Agility: Your Super charges over time

With Blessed Bullets, you will never be out of ammo, and with Angelic Agility, you can activate your Super more times than usual. Both effects can help you dominate in the Spirit Wars game mode.

