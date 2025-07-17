Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event (July 2025): Schedule, event mechanics, and more

The Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event is coming back in July 2025, in two parts. According to an official X post, the first part will bring 100 Angelic Starr Drops and other rewards during a 12-day event this July. The second part will bring the same amount of Demonic Drops, among other rewards, during late August 2025. The recent announcement has got the community buzzing.
This article will explore all the details about the Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event to help the readers stay a step ahead of their peers. Read on to explore more.
Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event first faction: Everything you need to know
According to an official X post, the first part of the Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event will launch on July 17, 2025. It will last for 12 days before ending on July 28, 2025.
You can get 100 Angelic Drops, and the game resources you get from these drops are 2x of the normal Star Drops. Therefore, this is a great chance for the players to stack up in-game resources to boost their progress.
You must play the event every day for the next 12 days and collect all your daily win Angelic Drops. You can also get a few free drops from the shop. Further, you can also earn rewards by completing Special Quests and by participating in the contest of the Angels event.
Note that you can get the Blessed Buster skin if you can manage to earn all 100 Angelic Drops. You can also get the other Angelic skins from the Angelic Drops.
Besides, all the Powerups will be unlocked from the beginning of the event. However, you have to unlock the skill slots by opening the Event Drops. Once you unlock all of them, you can also acquire all three of these Powerups at the same time.
However, you should choose the Powerups that synergize with each other instead of choosing three random picks. This way, you can draw the most amount of power from these Powerups. For example, Sacred Journey, Faithful Following, and Heavenly Smile are three Angelic Powerups that synergize with each other.
Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event second faction: Everything you need to know
The second faction of the Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event is Demons, which will begin on August 21 and last for 12 days before concluding on September 1, 2025.
Unlike Angels, the second part of the Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event will bring 100 Demonic Drops. Collecting all the Drops will help you earn the Inferno Fang skin. These also contain double the amount of resources available from the normal Starr Drops.
Similar to the Angelic Event, you can also earn the Demonic Drops from this faction by participating in contests and completing Special Quests. You can also collect the free drops from the shop and the daily win drops.
The Powerups will also be unlocked at the beginning of the event, and you can get more power by using three Powerups that synergize with each other.
Both factions of the Brawl Stars Angeles and Demons event will be played in the Spirit Wars and Soul Collector game modes. Note that both of these modes will have the Angelic and Demonic skills activated.