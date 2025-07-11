Brawl Stars Starr Park in real life: How to pre-register for the unique experience

Brawl Stars is coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and fans will get to experience Brawl Stars Starr Park in real life. Following a Netflix series based on the Clash universe, this will be Supercell's first-ever such event in the U.S. The community is buzzing ever since the announcement was made via an official X post from Brawl Stars.
The event is first come, first served; moreover, you can book your slot in advance by pre-registering for it. This article discusses the event schedule and the pre-registration process. Read on for the details.
How to pre-register to experience Brawl Stars Starr Park in real life
As already mentioned, Brawl Stars is coming to the San Diego Comic-Con, and there will be numerous attractions, including Spike, the fan-favorite Brawler.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Angels and Demons returns to Brawl Stars
Check out the guide below for the pre-registration process:
- Step 1: Click the link on the official X post.
- Step 2: Enter your email.
- Step 3: Click on Submit.
That's all; you will be automatically pre-registered for the event. Brawl Stars Starr Park will begin on July 24 and will end on July 27, 2025. Limited advanced time slots will be available for a $2 donation, which will go entirely to the San Diego Rescue Mission.
There will be different features and attractions from the Brawl Stars Starr Park. You can board the Starr Rail for a wild ride through Starr Park. Dynamike's mine will have some explosive fun elements.
Also read: Brawl Stars leaked balance changes June 2025
You can meet your favorite Brawlers and play classic carnival games. There will also be exclusive Prize Packs and multiple in-game rewards. Additionally, Brawl Stars is partnering with MrBeast's Feastables, so Piper might give away limited-edition Brawl Bars as treats from her pie shop.