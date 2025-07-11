Brawl Stars Starr Park in real life: How to pre-register for the unique experience

Brawl Stars is coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and fans will get to experience Brawl Stars Starr Park in real life. Following a Netflix series based on the Clash universe, this will be Supercell's first-ever such event in the U.S. The community is buzzing ever since the announcement was made via an official X post from Brawl Stars.

The event is first come, first served; moreover, you can book your slot in advance by pre-registering for it. This article discusses the event schedule and the pre-registration process. Read on for the details.

How to pre-register to experience Brawl Stars Starr Park in real life

As already mentioned, Brawl Stars is coming to the San Diego Comic-Con, and there will be numerous attractions, including Spike, the fan-favorite Brawler.

Check out the guide below for the pre-registration process:

Step 1: Click the link on the official X post.

Click the link on the official X post. Step 2: Enter your email.

Enter your email. Step 3: Click on Submit.

That's all; you will be automatically pre-registered for the event. Brawl Stars Starr Park will begin on July 24 and will end on July 27, 2025. Limited advanced time slots will be available for a $2 donation, which will go entirely to the San Diego Rescue Mission.

There will be different features and attractions from the Brawl Stars Starr Park. You can board the Starr Rail for a wild ride through Starr Park. Dynamike's mine will have some explosive fun elements.

You can meet your favorite Brawlers and play classic carnival games. There will also be exclusive Prize Packs and multiple in-game rewards. Additionally, Brawl Stars is partnering with MrBeast's Feastables, so Piper might give away limited-edition Brawl Bars as treats from her pie shop.

