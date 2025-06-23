Leaks hint at Brawl Stars balance changes June 2025: All buffs and nerfs explored

Many popular Brawl Stars content creators have been sharing updates about the upcoming Brawl Stars balance changes in June 2025. According to @AshClashYT, one such popular content creator of the community, Supercell is planning 14 Brawler adjustments before the next update. While the title's official website or social media handles have yet to confirm the news, the community is getting excited to know more about the upcoming adjustments.
This article will talk about all the Brawl Stars balance changes arriving in the game, according to the leaks on social media.
Content creators' posts hint at 14 Brawler adjustments arriving as Brawl Stars balance changes for June 2025
Many content creators and data miners have confirmed the upcoming Brawler adjustments arriving as Brawl Stars balance changes for June 2025. Read on to explore more:
Upcoming balance changes in Brawl Stars (June 2025): All nerfs
Five Brawlers are receiving a nerf via the upcoming balance changes for June 2025.
These are:
- Hank: Shield gadget cooldown increased from 15 to 18 seconds.
- Jacky: Health reduced from 5000 to 4800.
- Chester: Super rate from Super reduced by 20% (From 100 to 80).
- Gus: Hypercharge charge rate reduced from 40 to 35.
- Juju: Juju's super received three nerfs. Her Super charge rate is decreased from 72 to 65, her Super now charges after 7 (previously 6) hits on earth, and after 8 (previously 7) hits on grass and water.
Upcoming balance changes in Brawl Stars (June 2025): All buffs
Nine Brawlers are receiving buffs in the upcoming balance changes for June 2025.
Check them out below:
- Crow: Crow's health increased from 2400 to 2800.
- Rosa: Increased main attack's damage from 460 to 500.
- Fang: Fang's Super damage increased from 1200 to 1500.
- Gale: Super charge rate increased from 100 to 120.
- Kaze: Health increased from 3800 to 4000.
- Emz: Increased main attack's damage from 520 to 560.
- Cordellius: Increased health from 3200 to 3400.
- Charlie: Increased main attack's range from 25 to 27.
- Byron: Hypercharge rate increased from 20 to 25.
These are all the changes arriving as the Brawl Stars balance changes for June 2025, according to the leakers' and content creators' posts available on social media. Do not jump to conclusions until Supercell's announcements, and keep an eye on this article as we will update it as soon as we get any kind of confirmation.