New Records System in Brawl Stars, explained

The new Records System in Brawl Stars is arriving soon, and it will help players get some amazing in-game assets as rewards. While the community is excited about the launch of new heroes, Hypercharges, and upcoming skins after the latest Brawl Talk, the new Records System is set to replace Masteries sneakily in the game's upcoming update.
This article explains everything you need to know about the new Records System in Brawl Stars.
What is the Records System in Brawl Stars?
The new Records System in Brawl Stars is a new achievement-style feature that will soon replace the outgoing Masteries feature. There will be Account-wide trackable achievements for each Brawler. Instead of focusing completely on progression, this new system will help players earn rewards for completing unique in-game challenges available in different difficulty levels.
As discussed in our previous article on the Brawl Stars June 2025 update leaks, completing these Records will help you earn crucial in-game assets, just like completing Achievements does for you in Clash of Clans.
Some examples of the new Records System in Brawl Stars and their rewards
While the Brawl Talk of June 21, 2025, did not reveal much about the types of challenges, it states that each Brawler has their unique Records System path, and each of these Records has different difficulty levels.
Some Records of the new Records System in Brawl Stars are easy, like winning a game with a certain Brawler. On the other hand, there are tougher tasks you need to complete, such as defeating all Brawlers with a certain Brawler in the Solo Showdown game mode.
Completing the Records will earn you Record Points, which will help increase your Record Score. In turn, your Record Level will increase, so you earn more rewards, such as:
- Starr Drops
- Legendary Starr Drops
- Titles (including the old Masteries cosmetics)
- Unique Battle Cards.
You will get Starr Drops by completing most of the Records. However, you can obtain Legendary Starr Drops and other rare rewards for completing certain difficult ones. You can also earn the rewards of the last three levels of your Hero Mastery from the new Records System in Brawl Stars.
Your Record Level will be displayed on your profile and \your Battle Card. Since the last three Mastery Levels will remain available in the new Records System in Brawl Stars, you can still earn the unique Player Titles from this system.
The community awaits an official confirmation on the new Records System in Brawl Stars. Since the #1000Masteries community event ends on June 24, 2025, the new system might arrive soon after its conclusion. Thus, the new system could arrive in late June or early July 2025. However, avoid jumping to conclusions until an official confirmation is made.