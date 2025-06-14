Leaks hint at upcoming Brawl Stars update content

With the next Brawl Talk arriving in a week, rumors about the content of the upcoming Brawl Stars update have already started surfacing. Reliable Brawl Stars leaker and dataminer @BrawlStarsBTLN shared some leaks about the upcoming update in their recent X post, where they talked about the launch of new Brawlers, certain QoL changes, and more.

Despite being preoccupied with earning rewards from the new MOBA game mode, Brawl Arena, these rumors have caused a huge wave of excitement among players. As the community awaits the Brawl Talk on June 21, 2025, this article brings everything leaked about the upcoming Brawl Stars update for them.

Next Brawl Stars update leaks: New Brawlers, next collab, and more

New Brawlers

According to a reliable leaker/dataminer on X (@BrawlStarsBTLN), Supercell will release two new Brawlers in the upcoming update. Although there are no leads for these Brawlers' names, powers, or abilities are currently available, these new characters are expected to shake up the meta.

Upcoming collaboration

The post also hints at a new collaboration. Ever since Squad Busters, another Supercell title, teased their collab with Sonic the Hedgehog, the Brawl Stars community has been growing impatient for a new collaboration as well. And if these leaks are to be trusted, the wait will soon be over.

Also read: Brawl Stars June 12 Balance Changes

While we wait for more details, a leak from yet another reliable Brawl Stars leaker, @BrawlNetworkX, has suggested that the much-anticipated partnership will be a Brawl Stars x Shaun the Sheep collaboration. However, since these are still only rumors, readers should wait until the official confirmation before jumping to conclusions.

New Achievements and upcoming skins

The leaks from BTLN also suggested that "Records" will be a part of the upcoming Brawl Stars update. These will probably help players earn rare in-game assets by completing certain Achievements, just like Clash of Clans. A new Trophy Road might also be a part of this update.

Also read: Brawl Stars #1000Masteries Community Event

A new Pro Season will arrive in the upcoming Brawl Stars update, bringing a new Pro Skin with it. The Medusa Emz and Jellyfish Sandy Brawl Pass skins might also make a return, along with Chromas.

Since the Mariano Kit skin was recently leaked, many also expect the Mariano Kit skin to arrive in the upcoming Brawl Stars update, along with the Ancestral Belle skin.

Hypercharge event and other changes

Furthermore, the Hypercharge event might return in the upcoming Brawl Stars update, and players can expect some of their favorite Brawlers to receive Hypercharge. Besides, the upcoming update will also have certain quality-of-life changes to enhance your gameplay experience.

Apart from these, certain predictions about the theme of the upcoming Brawl Stars update have also been floating in the community. Most say it will be the Summer of Pirates theme, while some think it will be Starry Meal or Deep Sea Brawl.

However, do note that this article is completely based on leaks. As such, you should wait for the official confirmation to arrive on June 21, 2025, Brawl Talk, before jumping to conclusions.

