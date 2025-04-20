Brawl Stars Brawl Arena game mode: Everything you must know about the first MOBA game mode

Supercell teased the upcoming Brawl Stars Brawl Arena game mode in the latest Brawl Talk (April 19, 2025). Brawl Arena will be the first MOBA game mode in Brawl Stars, where two teams will lock horns in the arena in a 3v3 match, and there will also be bots and monsters present that players can eliminate for certain benefits.

While the Brawl Stars Brawl Arena game mode is expected to arrive in June 2025, i.e., during the Crush the Kaiju season, the community is eager to know more about it. This article provides everything we know so far about the new MOBA game mode in Brawl Stars from the latest Brawl Talk announcement.

Brawl Stars Brawl Arena game mode details: How would MOBA work in Brawl Stars?

Supercell talked about plenty of new upcoming events in the latest episode of Brawl Talk. However, the launch of a potential MOBA game mode has brought the community on their toes.

According to Brawl Talk, the Brawl Stars Brawl Arena game mode will invite players to a 3v3 MOBA match, where the teams will try to destroy the enemy base to win.

From the video, it looks like there will be three towers for each team. The players have to destroy these to win the game. There is a jungle that is the habitat of huge jungle monsters like Kaiju. Eliminating Kaiju will provide a team-wide buff for all the allies. There will also be certain bots that players can eliminate in the jungle.

There will be in-game power levelings so that you can level up your Brawlers to get an upper hand on your opponents. Moreover, there will be bot waves like other MOBA games. You can kill enemies, the bot waves, and the other bots hiding in the jungle to level up.

The upcoming Brawl Stars Brawl Arena game mode consists of the core elements of MOBA, but according to the announcement, the matches will last for five minutes only. Furthermore, there is no game chat, so players cannot be toxic to each other after a match.

The size of the Brawl Arena map looks similar to maps of other game modes. However, there will be a lot of chaos in each of the matches held in the arena.

Brawl Talk announced some other new game modes

Supercell announced plenty of new events arriving in the game before the launch of Brawl Stars Brawl Arena game mode. Check out some of the latest events arriving in Brawl Stars in May 2025 below:

Mega Buffet, the Brawl Stars Club Event will replace the Mega Pig event. Each clubmate will get four Mega Buffet tokens that they can use to play in the game mode. Each victory will provide points for the Club's Sushi Buffet, and whenever your Club completes a milestone, you and the clubmates will get free Sushi Roll rewards without waiting for the event's conclusion.

The Battle of Katana Kingdom event is a four-part event that will launch in early May 2025 and last for the whole month. Unlock Wasabi Powers by collecting Sushi Rolls, which help you gain the power of mutation.

Supercell also teased the launch of an upcoming game mode called the Oni Hunt event. In this event, three Brawlers will fight against the Hypercharged Demon Kenjie. This event will also bring seven days' worth of rewards when the Oni Hunt chapter arrives.

