Leak suggests upcoming changes in the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars

The second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars is almost here, and the community is incredibly excited to learn everything that is arriving in the Ranked Mode this time. While we are yet to find an official announcement, @clb_stars, a popular dataminer of the game, shared some leaks with their followers. According to their recent post, the developer is planning to include new game modes and some other changes to the Ranked Mode.
This article will talk about everything we know so far from the leak about the changes in the second month of Ranked Mode in Brawl Stars. Read on to explore more.
Second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars: Schedule and possible changes
The Brawl Stars Ranked is Dead, and Ranked is Back update announced a complete overhaul of the title's Ranked mode. In the same update, the developer announced that the season timings of Ranked 2.0 (the new version of Ranked mode) will be changed to begin on the third Thursday of each month.
The first month of Ranked 2.0 began on February 25, 2025, and is concluding on April 16, 2025. The second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars, therefore, will begin on April 17, and it will run until May 15, 2025. According to the @clb_stars' X post, the developer is planning to bring certain changes to the Brawl Stars Ranked mode.
According to the leaker's post, the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars will have five game modes. They are replacing Brawl Hockey with Cleaning Duty, and Heist will be replaced with Bounty. According to the post, the five game modes that will be available during the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars are:
- Cleaning Duty
- Brawl Ball
- Heist
- Gem Grab
- Knockout
First introduced during the August 2024 update, the Cleaning Duty game mode requires you to keep the park clean by picking up as much trash as possible. The team that picks up the most trash wins.
In Brawl Ball, your team must score two goals to win. In Heist, you have to destroy the enemy's chest to win. You must pick up 10 Gems first to start the countdown and hold those 10 Gems before the countdown timer runs out to win in Gem Grab. Finally, in Knockout, you knock all the enemy players out twice to win the game. Each team will have three players in all these game modes.
The leaker also mentions another crucial change in the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars. It states that you will drop down six ranks once the season reset happens and the second month of Ranked begins in the game. For example, a Legendary 3 player will restart their Ranked journey from Diamond 3 in the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars.