Leak suggests upcoming changes in the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars

The second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars is almost here, and the community is incredibly excited to learn everything that is arriving in the Ranked Mode this time. While we are yet to find an official announcement, @clb_stars, a popular dataminer of the game, shared some leaks with their followers. According to their recent post, the developer is planning to include new game modes and some other changes to the Ranked Mode.

Ad

This article will talk about everything we know so far from the leak about the changes in the second month of Ranked Mode in Brawl Stars. Read on to explore more.

Second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars: Schedule and possible changes

The Brawl Stars Ranked is Dead, and Ranked is Back update announced a complete overhaul of the title's Ranked mode. In the same update, the developer announced that the season timings of Ranked 2.0 (the new version of Ranked mode) will be changed to begin on the third Thursday of each month.

Ad

Trending

The first month of Ranked 2.0 began on February 25, 2025, and is concluding on April 16, 2025. The second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars, therefore, will begin on April 17, and it will run until May 15, 2025. According to the @clb_stars' X post, the developer is planning to bring certain changes to the Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

Also read: Brawl Stars next update leaks

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the leaker's post, the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars will have five game modes. They are replacing Brawl Hockey with Cleaning Duty, and Heist will be replaced with Bounty. According to the post, the five game modes that will be available during the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars are:

Cleaning Duty

Brawl Ball

Heist

Gem Grab

Knockout

First introduced during the August 2024 update, the Cleaning Duty game mode requires you to keep the park clean by picking up as much trash as possible. The team that picks up the most trash wins.

Ad

Also read: Brawl Stars Super Brawl season details

Cleaning Duty is arriving in the new season of Ranked (Image via Supercell)

In Brawl Ball, your team must score two goals to win. In Heist, you have to destroy the enemy's chest to win. You must pick up 10 Gems first to start the countdown and hold those 10 Gems before the countdown timer runs out to win in Gem Grab. Finally, in Knockout, you knock all the enemy players out twice to win the game. Each team will have three players in all these game modes.

Ad

Also read: Lumi abilities in Brawl Stars

The leaker also mentions another crucial change in the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars. It states that you will drop down six ranks once the season reset happens and the second month of Ranked begins in the game. For example, a Legendary 3 player will restart their Ranked journey from Diamond 3 in the second month of Ranked in Brawl Stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More