Leak hints at the contents of upcoming Brawl Stars update

Popular Brawl Stars content creator @BrawlStarsBTLN hinted at the contents of the upcoming Brawl Stars update with their recent X post. Rumors have been floating around the community for quite some time about the title's next collaboration event, upcoming Hypercharges, and more. As such, the creator's post discussed what the developers might have in store for the game's next update.

This article will shed some light on the potential contents of the upcoming Brawl Stars update according to leaks.

Note: This entire article is based on a leak and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Although the leak claims that a part of it is confirmed, we are yet to receive any confirmation from the developers. So, readers are advised to wait for an official announcement.

Upcoming Brawl Stars update leaks: New Brawlers, new collaboration event, and more

According to a recent leak from @BrawlStarsBTLN on X, a new collaboration is likely to come to Brawl Stars with the next update. Although the post does not reveal who the developer is collaborating with this time, the image attached shows three options: Sonic The Hedgehog, Godzilla, and Hatsune Miku. So, the next Brawl Stars collaboration might be with any of these IPs.

The community has had divided opinions about the next collaboration in the upcoming Brawl Stars update. Prominent content creators and dataminers are still trying to find credible leaks, though it has been challenging to come up with anything concrete.

If the recent leak is to be trusted, two new Brawlers might arrive with the new update. However, since Supercell recently released two mythic Brawlers in Finx and Lumi, they might not add two more mythics to the roster this soon. Instead, we are likely to get either two legendary or one legendary and one mythic Brawler in the game.

The leaker's post also mentions certain gameplay as well as QoL changes and claims that the return of Hacker Brock in the upcoming Brawl Stars update is a part of the Cyberbrawl Brawl Pass skins. This could mean that like the Super Brawl season, there might be a Cyberbrawl season arriving soon in the game.

However, the community is probably more excited about the potential 12 new Hypercharges. The @BrawlStarsBTLN's post mentioned that 12 Brawlers might receive Hypercharges in this update. Willow, Pam, Kenjie, Griff, Doug, Gus, and six other Brawlers are likely to get Hypercharges in the next update.

Some other rumored contents of the upcoming Brawl Stars update

While the leaker claimed that the Hypercharges, Hacker Brock skin series, and other updates mentioned in this article so far were confirmed, they also shared a few other rumors that could be a part of the upcoming update.

They suggested that the Supercell Make winner skin, i.e., the Ancestral Belle skin by Kalator can arrive in this update. Furthermore, they mentioned two possible themes of this update: the Velocirapids theme & the Starry Meal theme. The post also talked about the possibility of a new Club Event's launch in the upcoming Brawl Stars update.

Do note that although the leak claims that a part of it is confirmed, the developers are yet to announce anything officially. Hence, readers are advised to take the information shared in this article with a pinch of salt.

