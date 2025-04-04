Brawl Stars Super Brawl Season: Release date, skins, and more 

Supercell released a trailer to announce the launch of the Brawl Stars Super Brawl Season, which arrived in the game on April 3, 2025, with a new Brawler and skins. While the patch notes for this update are yet to go live (at the time of writing) on the official website, there are several updates to share with the community about the new season.

Based on the trailer, Brawl Stars will be divided into two parts this season. While Lumi, the new Brawler, is joining the Brawlers going rogue, Janet, Grom, and the others are still trying to be heroes. Bibi is getting the "Justice Smasher" and "Injustice Smasher" skins, so it will be interesting to see Bibi's role in this tussle.

Read on to learn more about the Brawl Stars Super Brawl Season.

The Brawl Stars Super Brawl Season: Schedule and new Brawler

The Brawl Stars Super Brawl Season arrived on April 3, 2025, and according to the new Brawl Pass, it will last until April 30, 2025. The Super Brawl Season replaces the Dark Sands season, which introduced Finx to Starr Park.

Lumi is arriving in the Brawl Stars Super Brawl Season. This new Brawler was available in the Early Access pack on March 27, 2025, and now, is finally available in the game. Players can unlock this talented metal drummer by gathering enough Credits.

New skins are arriving in the Brawl Stars Super Brawl Pass

The title is also bringing new skins in the Super Brawl Season. The Brawl Pass of Brawl Stars Season 37 brings three new exclusive Bibi skins. You can unlock the Injustice Smasher Bibi skin from tier 46, Virtue Smasher Bibi from tier 48, and Justice Smasher Bibi from tier 50 of this season's Brawl Pass.

Expand Tweet

You must purchase the Brawl Pass to get these Bibi skins, along with Coins, Gems, and Credits. However, if you purchase the Brawl Pass Plus, you will also receive the Superhero title upon reaching tier 50 of the Brawl Pass Plus.

The Super Brawl Season is bringing six new Brawler skins. These are:

Spectacular Sam

Protector Grom

Firewing Janet

Insector Carl

Equilibrium Buster

Electroid Chuck

These skins will be available in the in-game shop throughout the Brawl Stars Super Brawl Season.

