Brawl Stars UNO Challenge: Schedule, how to play, and more 

Announced in the Brawl Talk of February 22, 2025, the Brawl Stars UNO Challenge is finally live in the game as part of the Brawl Stars x UNO mini collaboration event. This mini-challenge event will last a week and reward players with Starr Drops for every win. There are also some other rewards for completing each of the four challenges.

This article provides the complete schedule of the Brawl Stars UNO Challenge and explains everything about it.

Brawl Stars UNO Challenge event: Schedule and how to play

The Brawl Stars UNO Challenge event begins on April 10, 2025, and will last a week before concluding on April 17, 2025.

Click on the events tab and select the UNO Challenge event to participate (Image via Supercell)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to play the Brawl Stars UNO challenge event:

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Click the Events tab (bottom right corner, beside the Play button).

Click the Events tab (bottom right corner, beside the Play button). Step 3: Select the Challenge event from the Special Events section.

Select the Challenge event from the Special Events section. Step 4: Click the "Play" button to participate in the Challenge event.

There are three stages in the Brawl Stars UNO Challenge event. You must win three games to clear each stage (a total of nine wins will help you complete the event). Moreover, you must complete the first stage to move on to the next.

Complete the previous stage to move on to the next (Image via Supercell)

Each team should carry a certain number of UNO cards towards the enemy base and throw them into their deck. The team that puts all their cards into the opponent's deck first wins the game.

You get four chances to win nine games in different game modes. With this, you will complete the event and earn the rewards. However, if you lose all four chances, you cannot participate in the game.

UNO Challenge in Brawl Stars: Rewards

The UNO Challenge in Brawl Stars brings many rewards to players, including six Starr Drops (one for each of the first two victories in each stage), a Player Icon, Spray, Pin, and an exclusive Chester skin.

The UNO Chester skin is the ultimate reward of this challenge (Image via Supercell)

Here is the complete list of rewards:

Stage 1

First victory: One Starr Drop

One Starr Drop Second victory: One Starr Drop

One Starr Drop Third victory: Event-exclusive Player Icon

Stage 2

First victory: One Starr Drop

One Starr Drop Second victory: One Starr Drop

One Starr Drop Third victory: New UNO Skip card Spray

Stage 3

First victory: One Starr Drop

One Starr Drop Second victory: One Starr Drop

One Starr Drop Third victory: Event-exclusive Pin

After accomplishing your ninth victory in the Brawl Stars UNO Challenge event, you will be eligible to get the UNO Chester skin.

You should be able to control the map and choose the right Brawlers to complete the event. Therefore, it is better to play with friends so that you can assign roles to your teammates for better teamwork, coordination, and map control.

