Angels and Demons returns to Brawl Stars: Changes and returning skins explored

According to the Brawl Stars June 2025 update release notes, the Angels and Demons events will return in the title during July and August. The patch notes state the events will appear once in each of the next two months, and players will get another chance to earn the amazing skins from the event.

While the Brawl Stars June 2025 release notes did not confirm a date for the Angels and Demons events' return, they mentioned certain changes to the event rules and all the returning skins that will be available during these events.

Angels and Demons return in Brawl Stars: Event details

The Angels and Demons will return to the title for two events in July and August, and each of these events will last 12 days.

Unlike last time, all Angelic and Demonic skills will be unlocked from the start of these events. You will now be able to combine up to three powers by unlocking the skill slots.

Combine the power of three skills to make your favorite Brawler stronger during the return of the Angels and Demons (Image via Supercell)

One skill slot will be unlocked at the beginning, and you must unlock the other two slots by opening the event-exclusive Starr Drops. The Spirit Wars and Soul Collector game modes will return. Open the event-exclusive Starr Drops by participating in Quests and Contests in these and the other game modes.

Also read: Brawl Talk June 21, 2025

You can also earn these drops from the Daily Play Rewards, as mentioned in the Brawl Stars June 2025 update release notes.

Every Skill of the Skill Slots will have a main trait, and some will have secondary traits when combined with the skills in the other slots. The Skill Slots will glow when the powers have a specific synergy with each other.

You can earn up to three Angel and three Demon skins during this event.

All returning Angels and Demons skins announced in the Brawl Stars June 2025 update release notes

There are three Angel and three Demon skins to earn from the Angelic and Demonic Starr Drops, as well as the currently available Angels vs. Demons skins. The event hub will help you track the skins that you have already unlocked from the event.

The returning Demon skins in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Also read: New Records System arriving in the game

Check out all the returning Angels and Demons skins:

Blessed Buster: Epic skin, can be obtained from Angelic Drops.

Epic skin, can be obtained from Angelic Drops. Ascended 8-bit: Epic skin, can be obtained from Angelic Drops.

Epic skin, can be obtained from Angelic Drops. Martyr Meg: Epic skin, can be obtained from the Angelic Drops.

Epic skin, can be obtained from the Angelic Drops. Infernal Fang: Epic skin, can be obtained from the Demonic Drops.

Epic skin, can be obtained from the Demonic Drops. Hell Bull: Mythic skin, can be obtained from Demonic Drops.

Mythic skin, can be obtained from Demonic Drops. Grim Gus: Epic skin, can be obtained from the Demonic Drops.

While the Brawl Stars June 2025 update release notes did not mention any Brawler adjustments, popular leakers and developer-approved content creators shared details about certain balance changes arriving during this update. Check out our previous article to learn more about the leaked Brawl Stars balance changes in the June 2025 update.

