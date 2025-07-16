Brawl Stars Pro Pass 2 (July 2025): Release date and new content explored

Brawl Stars has finally announced the release of the Brawl Stars Pro Pass 2 (July 2025) via the title's social channels. The upcoming Pro Pass will feature a free reward progression path that provides useful in-game assets. There will also be a paid reward progression path offering premium rewards, such as an exclusive skin, a few maxed-out Brawlers, and more, to make the pass more appealing to the community.
According to an official X post, the Brawl Stars Pro Pass 2 will arrive on July 17, 2025. This article will talk about everything you need to know about it.
Brawl Stars Pro Pass 2 (July 2025): New content on the paid progression path
The Brawl Stars Pro Pass 2 will be launched on July 17, 2025. Considering that Pro Pass seasons last for four months, the pass will continue until mid-November 2025. The new Pro Pass 2 will bring Starr Drops, Ranked Drops, Pro Skin upgrades, and more.
Here is everything coming with the Brawl Stars Pro Pass going live on July 17, 2025:
- New Occultist Dynamike Ranked Skin (plus upgrades)
- Belle, Fang, and Sandy as three free maxed-out Brawlers
- Ranked will no longer feature new game modes, but more maps will be added. This month, the featured game mode is Gem Grab.
- Masters and above can only queue Solo.
Aforementioned are some of the rewards from the paid progression path; you can also earn more Pro Pass XP by purchasing the Brawl Stars Pro Pass 2. While you can only earn 1000 Pro Pass XP per week from the free reward path, this cap is doubled when you purchase the pass.
Experience Brawl Stars Starr Park in real life
Brawl Stars is coming to San-Diego Comic-Con 2025, and you can experience the Starr Park in real life by visiting the venue between July 24 and July 27, 2025.
You can play fun carnival games, board the Starr Rail, and meet your favorite Brawlers for a $2 donation, which will go to the San Diego Rescue Mission. This is a first-come, first-served event. Check out our previous article on how to book your slot in advance.
Additionally, Brawl Stars is collaborating with Mr Beast's Feastables, so you might also get a chance to grab the limited-edition Brawl Bars from the venue.