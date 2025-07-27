3 best Brawlers for Triple Dribble map in Brawl Stars

Ever since the new contest arrived in the Brawl Stars Angels event, the community has been looking for the best Brawlers for the Triple Dribble map in Brawl Stars. This Brawl Ball map is one of the toughest for most characters. The map has central barriers, clustered boxes, and narrow goal openings, making it harder to score goals without dying.

Ad

This contest will last until July 28, 2025, so there is still a chance for players to climb up the leaderboard and earn up to 15 Angelic Drops. Read on to find out the best Brawlers for the Triple Drible map in Brawl Stars.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Kenji and two of the best Brawlers for the Triple Dribble map in Brawl Stars

When playing Triple Dribble in Brawl Stars, prioritize Brawlers who have high agility, can attack enemies from tough angles while taking cover behind the boxes, can break enemy covers to make the goal less clustered, or act as tanks that can defend in certain situations.

Ad

Trending

Based on these parameters, a lot of Brawlers, like Frank, Mortis, and Colt, might come to mind. However, in this article, we will try to figure out the three best picks for the Triple Dribble map in Brawl Stars.

Also read: A new Brawler is coming to Brawl Stars: Leaks

1) Kenji

Kenji is one of the most popular assassins in Brawl Stars and has an amazing dashing ability. Therefore, a map like Triple Drible, with a lot of covers, can be a playground for this Brawler. His high burst damage in close range can easily finish off enemies and make way for teammates to score in an empty goal.

Ad

Kenji's assassination skills flourish in the Triple Dribble map (Image via Supercell)

Also read: Brawl Stars July maintenance balance changes

Ad

Kenji's Super helps him finish off distant enemies and swiftly return to his original position. His Gadget can help him recover a percentage of his recent damage. All of these make him one of the best picks in the Triple Drible map in Brawl Stars.

2) Stu

Stu is one of the best Brawlers for the Triple Dribble map in Brawl Stars, thanks to the Dash Super. His Super charges very quickly, helping him poke enemies and force them to chase while the rest of the team tries to score. He also has high damage-dealing abilities.

Ad

Stu's Super charges very fast, making him perfect to poke enemies in the Triple Dribble map in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Also read: Three Best Brawlers for Spirit Wars in Brawl Stars

Ad

Stu's Gadget can help open up narrow openings through the walls. Besides, he can dash enemy defenders, creating spaces for clutch goals. However, this Brawler can get caught during mistimed dashes, which can put the team in tough situations. So, if you are new, make sure to practice with Stu before getting into the match.

3) Barley

A thrower might be easier for new players to control while contributing to the team, increasing their winning chances. Barley is one such Brawler who can excel in the Triple Dribble map in the Brawl Stars Angels event.

Ad

Barley's throwing ability makes him a perfect pick for the Triple Dribble map (Image via Supercell)

Barley is an easy-to-control thrower who deals AOE damage to the enemy Brawlers, making it harder for them to come close to the ball. His Super throws five flaming liquid bottles that make bigger areas inaccessible for enemies. However, he is not very high up in the current meta and is vulnerable when facing assassins like Kenji.

Ad

Regardless, players can throw the bottles close to the Brawler when facing assassins to counter their threat. Since assassins have a short range, they must come close to Barley to attack them. So if his attacks land near him, it will also damage the enemy assassins attacking him in the Triple Dribble map in Brawl Stars.

These are some of the best Brawlers for the Triple Dribble map in Brawl Stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More