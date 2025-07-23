Brawl Stars maintenance July 2025: All balance changes, Angelic Ability nerfs, and free rewards explained

Supercell recently announced a Brawl Stars maintenance on July 23, 2025, leaving the community excited to experience the new changes arriving in the game. While there were rumors of certain balance adjustments to some Brawlers, the developer also promised Angelic Ability nerfs in the official X post announcing the maintenance break.Supercell has also promised two free Angelic Drops for players as compensation for the Brawl Stars maintenance on July 23, 2025. This article explains more.Brawl Stars maintenance in July 2025: All Brawler adjustments16 Brawlers received balance adjustments during the Brawl Stars maintenance in July 2025. Eight of them are getting certain buffs, while the rest will be nerfed.Also read: Brawl Stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow with real-life Starr ParkHere are more details:BuffsMeepleMax health increased: 3000 to 3200Base attack damage increased: 1200 to 1260Attack reload speed: 1900 to 1700CordeliusBase attack damage increased: 700 to 800TickBase attack damage increased: 640 to 680EmzSuper charge rate (faster): 79 hits to 90 hitsJessieTurret health increased: 3300 to 3600MicoBase attack damage increased: 1090 to 1140Colt&quot;Silver Bullet&quot; Gadget cooldown reduced: 16 seconds to 14 secondsSpikeCooldown for both Gadgets reduced: 15 seconds to 14 secondsNerfsDracoHypercharge charge rate reduced: 35 to 25Hypercharge bonus damage reduced: 15% to 5%HankMax health reduced: 5600 to 5200LumiGadget &quot;Ice&quot; cooldown increased: 22 seconds to 23 secondsRemoved damage over time effect from &quot;Ice&quot;ShadeHypercharge charge rate reduced: 50 to 40CharlieGadget &quot;Spider&quot; cooldown increased: 18 seconds to 20 secondsAlliMax health reduced: 3900 to 3700Dash reload speed reduced: 1900 to 2100Jump reload speed reduced: 2600 to 2800Both dash and jump now have the same unload speed and delay between attacks, i.e., 100msKazeHypercharge charge rate reduced: 55 to 45Mr. PGadget cooldown increased: 15 seconds to 17 secondsBrawl Stars maintenance July 2025: All Angelic Ability adjustmentsAngelic Abilities also received certain nerfs after the Brawl Stars maintenance in July 2025. Here are more details:Reduction of Reload Speed from 6500 to 4000.The total number of Angelic Pets that you can spawn using Sam has been reduced from 6 to 3.The Angelic Projectiles' damage was reduced from 800 to 700.Divine Protection Shield, activated by damage caused, was increased from 5 to 6 hits.Brawl Stars maintenance July 2025: All bug fixesThe Brawl Stars maintenance break of July 2025 will also fix various bugs.Jacky causing massive damage with the &quot;Counter Crush&quot; Star Power equipped in Dodgebrawl.Tank Brawlers with the Tank Trait fully charge their Supers when hit by a ball in Dodgebrawl.Bull loses his Super if defeated while having the &quot;Stomper&quot; activated.RT being able to mark the Heist safe.Dynamike Pro Skin causing unintended damage with his Hypercharged Super.Draco's Spraying the incorrect Hypercharge Spray.Janet Damage scaling in Brawl Arena.Ranked Leaderboard issue.How to get free Angelic Drops from the Brawl Stars maintenance in July 2025The developer has announced two free Angelic Drops to compensate players for the maintenance break in July 2025. They can be collected from the in-game shop.Also read: Three best Brawlers to use for Spirit WarsFollow these steps to redeem them:Step 1: Launch the game.Step 2: Visit the in-game shop.Step 3: Scroll through Offers to find the free Angelic Drops.Step 4: Click on the offers. You should then be able to open the drops.Open the Angelic Drops to boost your progress in the Brawl Stars Angels event to win more.