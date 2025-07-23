  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Brawl Stars maintenance July 2025: All balance changes, Angelic Ability nerfs, and free rewards explained

Brawl Stars maintenance July 2025: All balance changes, Angelic Ability nerfs, and free rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 23, 2025 08:48 GMT
Brawl Stars maintenance July 2025
The Brawl Stars maintenance for July 2025 brings certain adjustments (Image via Supercell)

Supercell recently announced a Brawl Stars maintenance on July 23, 2025, leaving the community excited to experience the new changes arriving in the game. While there were rumors of certain balance adjustments to some Brawlers, the developer also promised Angelic Ability nerfs in the official X post announcing the maintenance break.

Ad

Supercell has also promised two free Angelic Drops for players as compensation for the Brawl Stars maintenance on July 23, 2025. This article explains more.

Brawl Stars maintenance in July 2025: All Brawler adjustments

16 Brawlers received balance adjustments during the Brawl Stars maintenance in July 2025. Eight of them are getting certain buffs, while the rest will be nerfed.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Brawl Stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow with real-life Starr Park

Here are more details:

Buffs

Meeple

  • Max health increased: 3000 to 3200
  • Base attack damage increased: 1200 to 1260
  • Attack reload speed: 1900 to 1700

Cordelius

  • Base attack damage increased: 700 to 800

Tick

  • Base attack damage increased: 640 to 680

Emz

  • Super charge rate (faster): 79 hits to 90 hits

Jessie

  • Turret health increased: 3300 to 3600

Mico

  • Base attack damage increased: 1090 to 1140

Colt

  • "Silver Bullet" Gadget cooldown reduced: 16 seconds to 14 seconds
Ad

Spike

  • Cooldown for both Gadgets reduced: 15 seconds to 14 seconds

Nerfs

Draco

  • Hypercharge charge rate reduced: 35 to 25
  • Hypercharge bonus damage reduced: 15% to 5%

Hank

  • Max health reduced: 5600 to 5200

Lumi

  • Gadget "Ice" cooldown increased: 22 seconds to 23 seconds
  • Removed damage over time effect from "Ice"

Shade

  • Hypercharge charge rate reduced: 50 to 40

Charlie

  • Gadget "Spider" cooldown increased: 18 seconds to 20 seconds

Alli

  • Max health reduced: 3900 to 3700
  • Dash reload speed reduced: 1900 to 2100
  • Jump reload speed reduced: 2600 to 2800
  • Both dash and jump now have the same unload speed and delay between attacks, i.e., 100ms
Ad

Kaze

  • Hypercharge charge rate reduced: 55 to 45

Mr. P

  • Gadget cooldown increased: 15 seconds to 17 seconds

Brawl Stars maintenance July 2025: All Angelic Ability adjustments

Angelic Abilities also received certain nerfs after the Brawl Stars maintenance in July 2025. Here are more details:

  • Reduction of Reload Speed from 6500 to 4000.
  • The total number of Angelic Pets that you can spawn using Sam has been reduced from 6 to 3.
  • The Angelic Projectiles' damage was reduced from 800 to 700.
  • Divine Protection Shield, activated by damage caused, was increased from 5 to 6 hits.
Ad

Brawl Stars maintenance July 2025: All bug fixes

The Brawl Stars maintenance break of July 2025 will also fix various bugs.

  • Jacky causing massive damage with the "Counter Crush" Star Power equipped in Dodgebrawl.
  • Tank Brawlers with the Tank Trait fully charge their Supers when hit by a ball in Dodgebrawl.
  • Bull loses his Super if defeated while having the "Stomper" activated.
  • RT being able to mark the Heist safe.
  • Dynamike Pro Skin causing unintended damage with his Hypercharged Super.
  • Draco's Spraying the incorrect Hypercharge Spray.
  • Janet Damage scaling in Brawl Arena.
  • Ranked Leaderboard issue.
Ad

How to get free Angelic Drops from the Brawl Stars maintenance in July 2025

The developer has announced two free Angelic Drops to compensate players for the maintenance break in July 2025. They can be collected from the in-game shop.

Ad

Also read: Three best Brawlers to use for Spirit Wars

Follow these steps to redeem them:

  • Step 1: Launch the game.
  • Step 2: Visit the in-game shop.
  • Step 3: Scroll through Offers to find the free Angelic Drops.
  • Step 4: Click on the offers. You should then be able to open the drops.

Open the Angelic Drops to boost your progress in the Brawl Stars Angels event to win more.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications