Leak hints at a new Brawler in Brawl Stars

The potential arrival of a new Brawler in Brawl Stars has recently been leaked. While the new Brawlers, Alli and Trunk, are yet to settle in the Starr Park, rumors from reliable dataminers in the community have sparked the discussion about Ziggy, who is expected to be the upcoming Brawler in Supercell's popular title.This article talks about everything we know so far about the upcoming Brawler in Brawl Stars. Note: This article is based on leaks and speculaion. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.New Brawler in Brawl Stars? Everything we know so farSupercell might drop a new Brawler in Brawl Stars called Ziggy. According to recent updates, Kairos, a popular Supercell-approved content creator, recently hosted the Brawl Stars developer at the San Diego Comic-Con 2025, where the developer revealed the new Brawler.According to the initial post from Kairos on X, Ziggy will start a new trio, and his Super might stun enemies.After the initial post from Kairos, different Brawl Stars leakers and dataminers picked up the topic, and more details about the potentially new Brawler in Brawl Stars, started flooding in.According to @ChosenNetworkX on X, Ziggy would be a performative wizard who welcomes you to the MadEvil Manor. The new trio that Ziggy would start would be called the Illusionizards.Leaked artwork shows Ziggy holding a staff and a plasma ball that looks like the source of his powers floats over the staff. For his basic attack, lightning strikes would come out of his plasma ball and hit the target location after a short delay.With his Super, the new Brawler in Brawl Stars would throw the plasma ball, creating a storm inside a dome at the target location. Brawlers trapped inside the dome would be stunned, and the dome may deal AoE damage.Brawl Stars at San Diego Comic-Con 2025Brawl Stars arrived at the San Diego Comic-Con 2025. This is Supercell's first appearance in such an event, and to make it memorable, the developer brought the Starr Park to real life. The event began on July 24 and will last until July 27.You can experience Starr Park, interact with your favorite Brawlers in real life. Board the Starr Rail for a wild ride through Starr Park, and experience the explosive fun in Dynamike's mine. Participate in the classic carnival games and stand a chance to win prize packs and plenty of in-game rewards.Brawl Stars has also partnered with Mr Beast's Feastables for the event. So you can also collect the limited-edition Brawl Bars there during this time.