Brawl Stars Demons event (August 2025): Schedule, event details, and more

The Brawl Stars Demons event has arrived in-game, bringing with it many Demonic skins, Demonic abilities to buff your powers, and much more. This phase of the popular Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event arrived on August 21, 2025, the same day Trunk, a new Brawler in the title, was released.The developer has announced the details of the Brawl Stars Demons event via an official X post. Read on to learn more.Brawl Stars Demons event (August 2025): Schedule and event detailsThe Brawl Stars Demons event arrived on August 21, 2025, and will conclude on September 1, 2025. You can earn up to 100 Demonic drops by playing every day. These event drops can boost your in-game progress by doubling your rewards compared to regular Starr Drops.You can also earn Demonic drops from the in-game shop offers and by completing Special Quests. Get 100 Demonic drops to earn the Infernal Fang skin for free. You can also get almost all old and new Demonic skins from these drops.Also read: Best Brawlers in Triple Dribble mapDemonic Abilities are also returning in the game. Like Angelic Abilities in the Brawl Stars Angels event held in July 2025, all Demonic Abilities will be unlocked from the beginning. However, you must unlock all three slots to use three different abilities and get certain buffs.Some of the Ability combos can synergize, granting you even more power to face your opponents. You can review our article for a complete list of Demonic Abilities recently leaked by certain Brawl Stars content creators.Demonic Drops can be earned by playing every day for the next 12 days. Participate in the contests (there will be five this time), complete Special Quests, and grab all of your daily win drops to collect all 100 of them and unlock the Infernal Fang skin.Also read: Ziggy new Brawler leaksIn its official X post, the developer also mentioned that the second month of the Ranked Season will arrive on August 21, 2025. This time, Angelo, Lou, and Meg are the free maxed-out Brawlers in Ranked, while Knockout will be the featured game mode of this season.