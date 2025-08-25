Mina in Brawl Stars: Leaked Star Powers and Gadgets explained

A recent leak from a reliable content creator revealed details about Mina in Brawl Stars, the new Mythic Brawler, supposed to be announced in the Brawl Talk next week. Almost every day, there is a new leak in the community about the Brawl Stars September update 2025. So far, players have learned about the upcoming Subway Surfers collaboration, balance changes, and more.However, players are excited to learn more about Mina in Brawl Stars, the Mythic Brawler, expected to arrive in the next update. @BrawlStarsBTLN has recently claimed to leak the Star Powers and Gadgets of Mina. This article shares everything we know so far about the new Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers should take it with a pinch of salt.Mina in Brawl Stars: Star Power, Gadgets, and moreMina is expected to appear in the game by the end of October 2025. The new Mythic Brawler has three different modes of Basic Attack, but all of them depend on you hitting your shot. We will circle back to Mina's basic attack and Super later. For now, here are Mina's Star Powers and Gadgets in Brawl Stars:Star PowersZum Zum Zum: Mina's combo attack 3 also heals for 50% of damage done.Blown Away: Mina's Super also roots enemies on the spot.GadgetsWindmill: Creates a wall of wind that blocks projectiles for 3 sec.Capo-What?: Mina's next Super recharges instantly if it hits.Also read: Leak suggest upcoming Hypercharges in Brawl StarsMina's first shot will deal 1,600 damage and grant her a free shot sequence, given you take your second and third shots within a brief period. A bar starts running the moment you hit an enemy with the first shot, and you must make the second and third shots before the bar runs out for a successful combo. However, if you miss hitting a target before the bar runs out, you will be reset to your first shot again.The first shot is always a long-range one, but the second shot of the combo is a medium-range shot, and you will slightly dash forward while taking it. The third shot of the combo is a close-range one. So every time you hit an enemy during this combo, the range gets shorter, but the damage scales up respectively. The second shot deals 2,800 damage, while the third shot deals 4,400 damage.Also read: Brawl Stars Subway Surfer collaborationMina in Brawl Stars releases a tornado towards her enemies using her Super. It has quite a range and can knock an enemy Brawler airborne while dealing 2,000 damage upon making contact.Mina can deal up to 8,800 damage to enemies with her combo of basic attacks and with the 2,000 damage from Super, which adds up to a total of 10,800 damage to the enemy.Also read: Brawl Stars Demons EventThis insane damage output, combined with a fast movement speed and Gadgets like Windmill, which protects her from the attacks of enemy Brawlers for three seconds, excites the community even more about her launch.However, do note that while this information is from popular and reliable Supercell-approved content creators, there is still no official announcement of Mina's release in Brawl Stars. Therefore, you must wait for official confirmation before jumping to conclusions.