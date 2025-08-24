Brawl Stars leak suggests Hypercharges will bring wall-walking, anti-damage, extra bot, and more

A recent Brawl Stars leak from @BrawlStarsBTLN sparked rumors about new Hypercharges in the upcoming Brawl Stars update. According to leaker, eight Brawlers, including some of the recent ones, will receive new Hypercharges in the upcoming update.This article will talk about everything you need to know about the new Brawl Stars leak about Hypercharges arriving in the upcoming Brawl Stars update in September 2025.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Hypercharges in upcoming Brawl Stars update: Everything you should know about the new Brawl Stars leakThe X post from @BrawlStarsBTLN says the next Brawl Stars update would arrive with Hypercharges for Finx, Jae-Young, Meeple, Ollie, and more. Event Trunk may receive a Hypercharge within weeks of its release in the next update.Here are all the new Hypercharges in the upcoming Brawl Stars update, as per leaks:Byron: Byron's Super also fires his main attacks in all directions from the point of impact.Meeple: The Super covers a larger area. Meeple and teammates will be able to walk through walls and over water bodies.Finx: Finx activates an additional time warp around himself that follows his movement.Ollie: Ollie will be able to jump with his new Hypercharge. His music blast area will now get larger, and it won't consume ammo while charging.Gris: Summons Hypercharged Gris. Gris in this Hypercharged state will have bigger needles, a 25% speed boost, and 20% more Health/Damage.Larry and Lawrie: Spawns an extra Lawrie bot with more health and damage. Only the original bot gets affected by damage.Trunk: As per the leak, Trunk's Hypercharge will help them to leave ants on enemies that deal damage over time.Jae-Young: Jae's Super gets a reduced cooldown during Hypercharge, and every Super activation becomes a booster.Also read: All Brawl Stars Demonic AbilitiesThese Hypercharges are said to arrive in the upcoming update. Another Brawl Stars leak suggests a new collaboration may arrive in the September 2025 update.Rumored Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration and new BrawlersA recent Brawl Stars leak stated Season 42 will see a Brawl Stars x Subway Surfers collaboration. The event is scheduled to begin on September 2, 2025, a day after the conclusion of the ongoing Brawl Stars Demon event; this season will conclude on October 2, 2025.BTLN @BrawlStarsBTLNLINK🔥 UPCOMING BRAWL PASS SEASONS 🔥 SEASON 42: Subway Surfers 🛹 - Brawl Pass Skins for Emz ✨ - Starts on September 4th and ends on October 2nd ⏳ SEASON 43: Brawl-o-ween 🎃 - Brawl Pass Skins for Crow 🦅 - Starts on October 2nd and ends on November 6th ⏳ #BrawlStarsTwo new Brawlers called Ziggy and Mina are rumored to arrive in the next update's roster. Ziggy might be launched during the collaboration, and Mina might arrive in late 2025.You can learn more through our coverage of the rumored upcoming collaboration and Mina, the new Brawler in Brawl Stars.