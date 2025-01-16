Brawl Stars maintenance today (January 16, 2025): Angelo and Meeple Bug fixes explained

The Brawl Stars maintenance today (on January 16, 2025) is set to introduce several improvements and fixes related to the latest epic brawlers Angelo and Meeple. The developers announced these updates on the title's official X handle. With the maintenance already underway, the game's servers are currently down and players around the globe will be unable to log in to the title.

This article highlights all the details of the Brawl Stars maintenance today (January 16, 2025).

Brawl Stars maintenance today (January 16, 2025): Everything we know so far

The maintenance break is set to resolve some issues that occurred with the Brawl Stars Starr Force update. Such breaks are common after major updates and usually last for a couple of hours. The details of the current maintenance break are as follows:

Duration

The maintenance break arrived at 1 AM ET on January 16, 2025, and will run till 2:30 AM ET. It is also important to note that this timing may fluctuate depending on region and other factors.

Brawl Stars maintenance today (January 16, 2025): Bug fixes

Bugs addressed in the announcement for the Brawl Stars maintenance today (January 16, 2025):

Angelo's basic attack issue: Angelo's basic attacks are no longer replaced with the Gadget "Stinging Flight" after being revived by Doug's Super.

Angelo's basic attacks are no longer replaced with the Gadget "Stinging Flight" after being revived by Doug's Super. Meeple's basic attack issue: Fixed Meeple's basic attacks by permanently applying the "Mansions of Meeple" Gadget effects after being mind-controlled by Willow or revived by Doug.

Fixed Meeple's basic attacks by permanently applying the "Mansions of Meeple" Gadget effects after being mind-controlled by Willow or revived by Doug. Meeple's Bug in Brawl Ball: Meeple was previously able to score his own goal in Brawl Ball, and will be unable to do so post maintenance.

Meeple was previously able to score his own goal in Brawl Ball, and will be unable to do so post maintenance. Meeple's Bug in Gem Grab: Meeple's Gadgets were making the mine carts disappear in the Gem Grab mode, causing visual irregularities. The issue has been addressed and will soon be fixed.

Meeple's Gadgets were making the mine carts disappear in the Gem Grab mode, causing visual irregularities. The issue has been addressed and will soon be fixed. Meeple's Ragequit Gadget bug: Meeple’s Gadget "Ragequit" was stunning airborne brawlers, which is not a feature of this tool. It was a glitch and will soon be removed from the game.

