Clash of Clans July 2025 calendar: Schedule, events, and more

Supercell announced the Clash of Clans July 2025 calendar before the super content creators could start sharing the sneak peeks. The official X post revealed the upcoming season's schedule, and even the new events and their dates. COC announced that there will be a new Super Troop event, so a new Super Troop might be joining the roster soon.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about the new COC Cyberclash season and its event calendar. Read on to explore more.

Clash of Clans July 2025 calendar: Complete schedule

The COC Cyberclash event is arriving on July 1, 2025, and it will last until July 31, 2025. The new season will bring five hero skins, and while the official post does not reveal any insights about them, recent Supercell-approved content creators' posts suggests that our beloved heroes will be recieving sci-fi inspired outfits.

According to certain leaks, the Grand Warden skin will be featured in this season's Golden Pass. Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans July 2025 calendar.

Gold Pass: The new Gold Pass for the COC Cyberclash season is arriving in the game on July 1, 2025, and it will last until July 31, 2025 . The Gold Pass includes a paid and a free reward progression path. The paid reward progression path unlocks when you purchase the Gold Pass. Purchasing the pass will also help you grab the featured skin (most probably the Grand Warden skin will be featured in the pass this season). Both the reward paths will help you earn crucial in-game assets for completing milestones.

Challenge Level: A new Challenge Level is arriving in the Cyberclash season. According to the official Clash of Clans July 2025 calendar, it will arrive on July 1, 2025, and will last for a little more than a week before concluding on July 9, 2025. It seems like players can grab this season's Minio Prince skin from this season.

Clan War Leagues: The Clan War League probably provides the most loot one can grab from the Clan Wars. This event will also begin on July 1, 2025, and it will conclude on July 11, 2025. You can join your clanmates and try to win all the wars throughout the 10-day event to grab resources.

Treasure Hunt event: Supercell also announced that a new Treasure Hunt event will be arriving in the game. According to the Clash of Clans July 2025 calendar, a Treasure Hunt event will be live in the game from July 17 to July 22, 2025.

Super Troop event: The community will also get a new Super Troop event in the COC Cyberclash season 2025. This event will run from July 22 to July 28, 2025. You can unlock a new Super Troop from it.

Clan Games: The Clan Games also return during the final week of July 2025. It will begin on July 22 and will last until July 28, 2025.

The community is yet to find any details about the upcoming season-exclusive hero skins and scenery. So, while there are some leaks about the upcoming Grand Warden skin, this Clash of Clans July 2025 calendar article doesn't delve into them as they are unconfirmed at this point.

