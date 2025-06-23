Clash of Clans balance changes (June 23, 2025): All adjustments explained

Supercell has announced the Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025. In a recent X post, the Clash of Clans developer revealed their plans to bring certain adjustments, like nerfing the Walls, buffing some troops, and more. Super Miners and Healers are also among the troops getting a buff in this update.

Ad

According to the official X post, these changes will be made after an upcoming maintenance break. The developer stated they would announce the schedule for this maintenance break later.

This article discusses all the changes arriving in the Clash of Clans balance on June 23, 2025. Read on for more.

Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025: All nerfs explored

Scattershot and Walls are getting a nerf in the Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the official post:

The HP for the Walls of Level 13-18 is getting decreased.

Scattershot DPS decreased for levels 3-6 and Supercharge.

Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025: All buffs explained

The Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025, are also bringing plenty of buffs and adjustments to the game.

Dragon Rider: HP increased for levels four and five.

HP increased for levels four and five. Thrower: DPS and HP increased for levels 1-3.

DPS and HP increased for levels 1-3. Miner: HP increased for levels 8-11, and DPS increased for levels 10-11.

HP increased for levels 8-11, and DPS increased for levels 10-11. Healer: Hero Healing increased for levels 8-10.

Hero Healing increased for levels 8-10. Super Miner: HP increased for levels 7-1,1 and DPS increased for levels 9-11.

HP increased for levels 7-1,1 and DPS increased for levels 9-11. Super Hog Rider: HP increased for levels 12-14.

HP increased for levels 12-14. Super Wizard: DPS increased for levels 11-13.

DPS increased for levels 11-13. Super Minion: Number of Long Shots increased by one.

Number of Long Shots increased by one. Super Bowler: HP and DPS increased for levels 7-9.

Ad

Clash of Clans June 2025 update brought new defenses and more

The Clash of Clans June 2025 update has introduced new defenses in Flame Thrower, Hook Tower, and Crush Mortar. While the Flame Spinner defends the base by firing 28 rapid shots, damaging both air and ground units, the Hook Tower hooks enemies from 15 tiles away and drags them within the radius of other defense buildings. The Crush Mortar is a ground defense troop with high splash damage.

Ad

Flame Sniper is among the best of the new defenses in COC (Image via Supercell)

Read our COC June 2025 June update sneak peeks to learn more about the update.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash of Clans articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More