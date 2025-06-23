Clash of Clans balance changes (June 23, 2025): All adjustments explained

Supercell has announced the Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025. In a recent X post, the Clash of Clans developer revealed their plans to bring certain adjustments, like nerfing the Walls, buffing some troops, and more. Super Miners and Healers are also among the troops getting a buff in this update.
According to the official X post, these changes will be made after an upcoming maintenance break. The developer stated they would announce the schedule for this maintenance break later.
This article discusses all the changes arriving in the Clash of Clans balance on June 23, 2025. Read on for more.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025: All nerfs explored
Scattershot and Walls are getting a nerf in the Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025.
According to the official post:
- The HP for the Walls of Level 13-18 is getting decreased.
- Scattershot DPS decreased for levels 3-6 and Supercharge.
Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025: All buffs explained
The Clash of Clans balance changes for June 23, 2025, are also bringing plenty of buffs and adjustments to the game.
- Dragon Rider: HP increased for levels four and five.
- Thrower: DPS and HP increased for levels 1-3.
- Miner: HP increased for levels 8-11, and DPS increased for levels 10-11.
- Healer: Hero Healing increased for levels 8-10.
- Super Miner: HP increased for levels 7-1,1 and DPS increased for levels 9-11.
- Super Hog Rider: HP increased for levels 12-14.
- Super Wizard: DPS increased for levels 11-13.
- Super Minion: Number of Long Shots increased by one.
- Super Bowler: HP and DPS increased for levels 7-9.
Clash of Clans June 2025 update brought new defenses and more
The Clash of Clans June 2025 update has introduced new defenses in Flame Thrower, Hook Tower, and Crush Mortar. While the Flame Spinner defends the base by firing 28 rapid shots, damaging both air and ground units, the Hook Tower hooks enemies from 15 tiles away and drags them within the radius of other defense buildings. The Crush Mortar is a ground defense troop with high splash damage.
Read our COC June 2025 June update sneak peeks to learn more about the update.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash of Clans articles: