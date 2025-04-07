3 best collaborations in Clash of Clans

Supercell has only done four collaborations in Clash of Clans in its 13 years of existence. Released for iOS devices in 2012 and Android devices in 2013, the mobile strategy title largely focused on building its in-game universe by introducing new Troops and constantly changing or adding new in-game mechanics to improve the game.

However, despite this, the title has been part of a few collaborations. This article tries to list the three best collaborations in Clash of Clans.

WWE and two other best collaborations in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans has collaborated four times over the years: Liam Neeson (2015), Taiwanese Singer JJ Lin and Jimmy Lin (2015), Erling Haaland (2024), and WWE (2025), which is currently live.

1) Clash of Clans x WWE (April 2025)

This is the most recent and one of the best collaborations in Clash of Clans, where we see the WWE Superstars taking over Clash. Starting on April 1, 2025, this event is scheduled to last the whole month before ending on April 30, 2025.

The Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration went live on April 1, 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Aligning with Wrestlemania 41, the Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration is bringing five event-exclusive WWE superstars-inspired Hero skins, new scenery, some incredibly engaging events, and more. It will also introduce some WWE Superstars-inspired limited-time troops as well.

With stars like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley featured in promotional ads and new dun-to-play temporary Troops inspired by WWE stars and legends like Becky Lynch, Andre the Giant, and more, this collaboration event will be one to remember.

2) Clash of Clans x Erling Haaland (May 2024)

The Clash of Clans x Erling Haaland collaboration began on May 1, 2024, ending on May 31, 2024. Since the first two Clash of Clans collaborations were promotional campaigns, this was the first major collaboration in the title's history, and it took the community by storm.

Haaland became a playable character in COC for a month during May 2024 (Image via Supercell)

During this Clash of Clans collaboration, players could purchase a "King Haaland" Barbarian King skin for $9.99. The Clash with Haaland Medal Event was also part of this collaboration. Players could also challenge Haaland's in-game village and earn extra Ores and other Magic Items by defeating his Barbarian King.

In the cinematic trailer of this event, Haaland entered the COC realm thanks to a Barbarian, an Archer, and a Wizard. The trailer was trending at #2 in the UK shortly after its release. The news of this collaboration brought in a lot of downloads for the game, making it one of the best collaborations in Clash of Clans from both the community's and Supercell's perspective.

3) Clash of Clans x Liam Neeson collaboration event (February 2015)

This is the first collaboration of Clash of Clans, and despite being a one-off promotional event, it is still remembered as one of the best collaborations in Clash of Clans.

Supercell released a 60-second ad featuring an angry Liam Neeson seeking revenge on another player (@BigBuffetBoy85). He was seen at a cafe plotting his revenge on @BigBuffetBoy85 with Barbarians and Dragons before getting interrupted by a barista mispronouncing his name as "Liam Neesun."

Clash of Clans leveraged the Hollywood star to boost the title visibility during Superbowl 2015, and they succeeded as this became one of the most viewed Superbowl ads of 2015.

The Clash of Clans collaboration with Taiwanese singers JJ Lin and Jimmy Lin is an honorable mention. This also occurred in 2015 and was a promotional event to boost the title's visibility in the region.

While COC hasn't been featured in many collaboration events in the past, Supercell brought two consecutive collaborations in the last two years (2024 and 2025). Thus, it is probably safe to say that the community can expect more collaborations in Clash of Clans in the future.

