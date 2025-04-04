Clash of Clans King Cody Hero skin: Release date, skin animation, and more

Supercell announced the launch of the Clash of Clans King Cody Hero skin via an X post. WWE Superstars have started taking over the COC universe since the beginning of the COC Clashamania Season. All five Heroes are getting WWE Superstar-inspired Legendary skins that players can purchase.

April 4, 2025, marks the launch of the Clash of Clans King Cody Hero skin. This article will tell you everything you should know about the new WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes-inspired Legendary skin of the Barbarian King.

Barbarian King "King Cody" skin in Clash of Clans: Release date and cost

Supercell announced the launch of the Barbarian King "King Cody" skin in Clash of Clans. According to the post, the skin will be available from April 4 to 30, 2025.

The Clash of Clans King Cody Hero skin is available in the "Special Offers" section of the in-game shop. American players can purchase the skin for $9.99, while it is available for ₹899 for Indian players. The bundle includes a Custom Model, Custom Textures, Special Animations, Visual Effects, and Sound Effects.

Clash of Clans King Cody Hero skin: Design and animation explained

When donning the costume, the Barbarian King has the appearance of Cody Rhodes, the popular WWE Superstar with short blonde hair. The red and white jacket that he wears, along with the golden scales on both of his shoulders, resemble the outfit Cody was wearing in the Clashamania season trailer.

The appearance of the Legendary King Cody skin in COC (Image via Supercell)

The character has bandages on his right hand and the WWE Champion Belt on his waist. The Barbarian King's sword has also been replaced with a golden chair in this skin design.

A red smoke is sprayed in the arena before the King enters (Image via Supercell)

A red smoke is sprayed in the arena as the Barbarian King walks into the foreground, donning this new skin. The invisible crowd cheers while a guitar solo is played. The Barbarian King in the Clash of Clans King Cody Hero skin holds his left hand out, and the golden chair comes flying into his hand. Then he smacks it into the ground before opening it up and standing on it.

Once moved to your village, the King in the Clash of Clans King Cody skin holds out his fist. He places his chair down and stands on it when you tap on his shrine. He attacks by smacking his chair on the target, and when knocked out, he lays on the ground, holding his right shoulder.

It would've been great if the developer added some animation where he uses his WWE Championship Belt. However, with everything that it offers, the Clash of Clans King Cody skin is more or less worth the price you pay for it.

