All bug fixes in Clash of Clans maintenance today (April 3, 2025)

Supercell announced certain bug fixes in Clash of Clans maintenance today (April 3, 2025). While the Clashamania Season arrived on April Fool's Day, the initial release of the YEETer, the new temporary troop, was disabled due to it causing crashes. Today, the developers announced a maintenance break at 10 am UTC, after which they re-released the YEETer troop in the game.

COC developers released a list of bug fixes for the game. It includes the re-release of the YEETer troop, efficiency in choosing Hero Pets during upgrades, and more. This article lists everything you need to know about the bug fixes in Clash of Clans maintenance today (April 3, 2025).

All the bug fixes in Clash of Clans maintenance today (April 3, 2025)

Supercell announced plenty of bug fixes in Clash of Clans maintenance today, via an X post live on the title's official page. According to it:

YEETer is back

Army Recipe UI now shows active Super Troops before a Clan War attack

You can now choose a Pet from army training if Pet House is upgrading

Training Potions will not appear in the Trader Shop anymore

Clan Capital troops now get grayed out if there’s no space for them

Hero changes in Friendly War now applies to army

Clan Castle donations now show the highest available level when editing an active army

Hero icons do not disappear anymore from shared Army recipes after reloading game

Builder Apprentice should now stick to recurring tasks

Troop Launcher now works in Friendly Challenges

Defeated Builder Base Hero now returns with the correct health during 2nd stage of attack

Unplaced Hero Halls in War Bases will not cause anymore Heroes to appear locked when confirming active army loadout.

The Clashamania Season arrived on April 1, 2025, and it will last throughout the month until April 30, 2025. In this new season, Clash of Clans is collaborating with WWE ahead of Wrestlemania 2025. This collaboration will bring five new WWE Superstars-inspired hero skins for all the heroes, new Medal Events, Challenge Levels, and more.

