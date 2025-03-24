Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes: Removal of Training Time, new Pet, Troop, and more

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes in a blog published on the title's official website. As mentioned in the Sneak Peeks posted earlier by different COC content creators, the developer will remove Troop Training Time from the title, bring a new Dark Elixir Troop, a new Town Hall level, and more.

The Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes also mention plenty of bug fixes and QoL changes. That said, this article looks closely at the changelog of the March 2025 COC update.

Army Training Time is getting removed in COC after the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update

As per the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes, Training Time will soon be removed from the game for Troops, Spells, and Siege Machines.

The Heroes will not require recovery after coming back from a battle anymore. Therefore, after this update, all the Troop Training-related Magic Items (Training Treat, Training Boost, and Training Potions) will be removed from the game. While the developer did not specify anything, they mentioned in the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes that a new perk will replace Training Boost in the Gold Pass.

A few things will change following the removal of Training Time from the game. These include:

When you get a Shield, from either a Defense or purchase, a clone of your base enters the matchmaking pool. When this base is defeated, it is removed from matchmaking.

Attackers will get resources and Trophies from attacking clone bases, but the Defender will not lose any Trophies or resources.

Matchmaking will always prioritize real player bases. You’ll only be matched with clone bases when there are few available opponents to find.

Army Recipes will be introduced after the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update

The COC developer also promised an Army Training rework in this update. According to the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes, Army Training has been upgraded with a snazzy new UI and menus. Creating, editing, and sharing your armies will be easier than ever with the new Army Recipes, which will arrive on March 27th, 2025.

Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes: New Pet, Troop, and Common Hero Equipment

Supercell has also promised a new Hero Pet, a new Dark Elixir Troop, and a Common Hero Equipment's arrival in the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes.

Sneezy, an allergy-prone bat, is a new Hero Pet arriving in the title. The bat sneezes out ghastly Boogers to soak up damage and attack enemy buildings. This new Hero Pet will be unlocked at Pet House Level 11 (Town Hall 17).

Expand Tweet

The developers also mentioned a new Troop and a new Common Hero Equipment in the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes. Furnace is a Dark Elixir Troop that doesn’t move when deployed but will unleash Firemites as it takes damage. These Firemites target and burn Buildings. The Troop can be unlocked at Dark Barracks Level 12 (Town Hall 15).

The Noble Iron Dumbell is a Common Hero Equipment for the Minion Prince that helps him by boosting the speed, power, and range of his first few projectiles. This will get unlocked at Blacksmith Level 5 (Town Hall 12). The Supercell content creators talked about Furnace and Noble Iron Dumbell in the second Sneak Peek of the COC March 2025 update.

Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes promised a new Town Hall level, new Gold Pass reward, and more

While the COC March 2025 update patch notes do not mention the arrival of Town Hall 17 separately, in one of its sections, it talks about the new Building, Troop, Supercharge, Hero Pet, and Spell levels for Town Hall 17.

Building levels

Army Camp : Level 13

: Level 13 Inferno Tower : Level 11

: Level 11 Builder’s Hut : Level 7

: Level 7 Monolith : Level 4

: Level 4 Dark Barracks : Level 12

: Level 12 Pet House: Level 11

Troop levels

Yeti : Level 7

: Level 7 Golem : Level 14

: Level 14 Ice Golem : Level 9

: Level 9 Hog Rider: Level 14

Spell levels

Bat Spell: Level 7

Pet levels

Unicorn: Levels 11-15

New Supercharge levels for Town Hall 17

Multi-Gear Tower

Inferno Tower

Builder’s Hut

Monolith

New Walls

Unlocked 75 more Wall pieces at level 18

Expand Tweet

In the March update's patch notes, the developer has also announced the inclusion of a Donation Request Reduction Perk in the Gold Pass. It comes in three levels and will reduce the cooldown of Clan Castle Troop Requests. Check out the three levels below:

Level 1 : 30% time reduction

: 30% time reduction Level 2 : 60% time reduction

: 60% time reduction Level 3: 80% time reduction

Since the Training Time element is being removed, there will be certain changes in Donation and Clan Perks. Now, you’ll spend Elixir or Dark Elixir, depending on the Troop/ Spell, when making Clan Castle Donations.

Furthermore, Clan Perks are switching up. The Donation Request wait time is now set to 10 minutes for all players. With this in mind, Perks for some Clan Levels have changed. Check them out below:

Tier 1 : Request Timer reduced to 10 minutes

: Request Timer reduced to 10 minutes Tier 2 : Donation limit increase - Donate up to 10 Troops

: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 10 Troops Tier 3 : Donation limit increase - Donate up to 2 Spells

: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 2 Spells Tier 4 : Donation limit increase - Donate up to 15 Troops

: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 15 Troops Tier 6 : Donation limit increase - Donate up to 25 Troops

: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 25 Troops Tier 7 : Donation limit increase - Donate up to 3 Spells

: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 3 Spells Tier 8: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 40 Troops

The developer has also promised certain new achievements for the achievement hunters. You can complete these by demolishing TH 16 and 17 buildings, i.e.:

Multi-Archer Tower Terminator

Ricochet Cannon Crusher

Firespitter Finisher

Multi-Gear Tower Trampler

Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes: QoL improvements, balance adjustments and other changes

Supercell has also announced certain QoL changes, balance adjustments, economy changes, and bug fixes in the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update patch notes. Read on to learn more.

Expand Tweet

QoL improvements

Trophy Curve : To cater for the increased battle numbers the removal of Training times will bring, you will now earn and lose fewer Trophies in Home Village multiplayer attacks. The maximum number of Trophies you can win is 44. The maximum number of Trophies you can lose is 44.

: To cater for the increased battle numbers the removal of Training times will bring, you will now earn and lose fewer Trophies in Home Village multiplayer attacks. The maximum number of Trophies you can win is 44. The maximum number of Trophies you can lose is 44. Spam Attack Prevention : If you immediately try to find a new opponent after disconnecting from a battle, you’ll have to wait until that battle is over to search again. This is to prevent attack spamming, and will not affect Friendly Challenges, Practice Battles, or Clan War Battles.

: If you immediately try to find a new opponent after disconnecting from a battle, you’ll have to wait until that battle is over to search again. This is to prevent attack spamming, and will not affect Friendly Challenges, Practice Battles, or Clan War Battles. Builder Gold and Builder Elixir rewards from Builder Base battles have been increased significantly for almost all Leagues.

The Wall Upgrader now allows you to select Walls based on your current Wall Ring inventory or your resource cap, whichever is highest.

The Wall Upgrader will now allow you to select all 325 walls at the same time.

Since Builders no longer spend their precious time removing obstacles, the Villagers have taken over the job.

Changing Grand Warden between Air and Ground mode in Challenge Levels no longer changes it for your Home Village army.

Grand Warden between Air and Ground mode in Challenge Levels no longer changes it for your Home Village army. Improved the Troop Launcher projectile trail visuals.

Updated layout for the Hero Skin previews.

Removing the presence of Hero Equipment in Pet Preview screens.

Balance changes

Lava Pup, Ice Pup, and Lavaloon Pup housing space reduced from 2 to 1

Skeleton Trap Air Skeletons housing space reduced from 2 to 1

Yetimite housing space reduced from 3 to 1

Big Boy (Super Witch’s Giant Skeleton) housing space reduced from 20 to 10

Druid Bear form housing space reduced from 16 to 10

Economy changes

Several cost and time reductions for Buildings, Traps, Troops, Spells, Hero, and Pet upgrades are here for various Town Halls.

Bug fixes

Fixed issue with consent pop-ups not displaying texts.

Fixed Issue with Gold Pass advert banner obscuring Supercharge info.

Fixed issue with the Builder Apprentice’s recurring task not triggering in certain instances.

Fixed Issue with inaccurate Supercharge level notifications.

Fixed issue with the Troop info screen not displaying the correct level in some instances if the Troop was upgraded via Gems.

Fixed issue with cosmetic offer prices disappearing after canceling a purchase.

Fixed alignment issues with Skin prices in the Hero Hall preview.

Fixed League Shop notification issue.

Fixed issues with Practice Levels: Bowling with Witches and Yeti Smash.

The Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update is arriving in late March 2025.

