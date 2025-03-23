Clash of Clans March 2025 update Sneak Peek 2: New Furnace troop and Hero Equipment explained

Following Sneak Peek 1, Supercell has released further details of the Clash of Clans March 2025 update via YouTube content creators. In their latest video, they shared fresh details about the new troop as well as fresh Hero Equipment for the Minion Prince.

With the Dark Barracks receiving a Level 12 upgrade, players at Town Hall 15 and above can unlock the Furnace, a static unit that spawns Fire Mites to burn enemy structures. Meanwhile, the Noble Iron equipment introduces a powerful passive ability that enhances the Minion Prince’s attack power, range, and speed for the first few strikes.

This article further describes the details of Clash of Clans March 2025 update Sneak Peek 2.

Furnace in Clash of Clans March 2025 update

Furnace level 3 stats (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

The Furnace is a new Dark Elixir troop unlocked by upgrading the Dark Barracks to Level 12. While it becomes available at Town Hall 15, higher-level players at Town Hall 17 should prioritize upgrading their Army Camps first. The Dark Barracks upgrade costs 20 million Elixir and takes 12 days to complete (without Gold Pass perks).

The Furnace is a stationary troop that remains in place but spawns Fire Mites over 60 seconds. Each Furnace produces 22 Fire Mites — small, fast units that target the nearest building, dealing both instant and over-time damage similar to the Flame Flinger’s burning effect.

As per the Clash of Clans March 2025 update Sneak Peek 2, the Furnace itself has only 1,800 HP at max level, which makes it vulnerable and might prevent it from spawning all of its Fire Mites if placed in the range of defenses.

Furthermore, the Furnace cannot be healed by Healers and doesn’t work well with Clone Spells, which makes it essential to use it for strategic base clearing rather than main army support.

Noble Iron: New Hero Equipment revealed in Clash of Clans March 2025 update

Noble Iron level 18 stats (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Alongside the Furnace troop, the Clash of Clans March 2025 update introduces the Noble Iron Hero Equipment for the Minion Prince, available by upgrading the Blacksmith to Level 5 at Town Hall 12. This is the fourth Common gear released for the Minion Prince, the earlier ones being Henchmen Puppet, Dark Orb, and Metal Pants.

The Noble Iron is a passive equipment that enhances the Minion Prince’s first few attacks by increasing:

Attack speed

Range (11 tiles, similar to Super Minion)

Damage output (177% attack increase at max level)

This ability is only active for the first seven strikes of the Minion Prince, making it ideal for quickly taking out key defenses or clearing an area before the main attack begins.

Here are the best use-case scenarios of Noble Iron:

Funneling: Deploy the Minion Prince to clear one corner of a base before launching the main attack.

Deploy the Minion Prince to clear one corner of a base before launching the main attack. Hybrid strategies: Combine it with Metal Pants to counter Seeking Air Mines.

Combine it with Metal Pants to counter Seeking Air Mines. Dragon armies: Start with Noble Iron for sniping buildings, then recall the Minion Prince to support the Dragons mid-battle.

