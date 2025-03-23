Clash of Clans March 2025 update sneak peek 1: New Sneezy pet, building upgrades, and more

Supercell has officially unveiled the first sneak peek of the Clash of Clans March 2025 update via content creators. It highlights the introduction of a brand-new pet called Sneezy along with numerous upgrades to troops and defenses. While the release date of this update hasn't been officially confirmed, players can expect it to significantly enhance the existing offensive troops and defensive buildings.

This article further describes the Clash of Clans March 2025 update sneak peek 1 details.

Sneezy pet revealed in Clash of Clans March 2025 update sneak peek 1

One of the most exciting additions in the upcoming update is the new pet, Sneezy, a bat-like creature with a rather unusual ability. Unlike other pets, Sneezy does not directly engage in combat when deployed.

Instead, it stays behind the assigned hero, periodically sneezing out special "booger" troops that automatically attack the nearest building. These spawned units function similarly to Minions but do not exclusively target defenses.

At max level, Sneezy boasts an impressive 4,650 hit points, making it one of the highest HP pets in the game. The two booger troops it spawns at any given time have 2,000 hit points each and deal 150 damage per second. This makes them useful distractions against air-targeting defenses, potentially helping protect key units like Healers in Queen Walk strategies.

However, Sneezy does not start attacking until its assigned hero is eliminated. Once this happens, it switches to an aggressive mode, targeting defenses directly. While this makes it valuable in prolonged battles, players must be careful with its positioning. If Sneezy takes damage and is eliminated before the hero, its offensive capability never activates.

Building upgrades highlighted in Clash of Clans March 2025 update sneak peek 1

Inferno Tower is receiving a level upgrade (Image via Supercell)

In the upcoming Clash of Clans March 2025 update, the Monolith will receive an additional level that boosts its damage per second by 16 and raises its bonus damage against high-HP units by 1%. The upgrade cost stands at 300,000 Dark Elixir, which will also enhance its total HP.

Additionally, the Monolith’s first Supercharge level provides extra base damage for 150,000 Dark Elixir and takes five days to complete, while the second level enhances its hit points.

Inferno Towers are also receiving a major upgrade, with the previous Supercharge levels from Town Hall 16 being removed to accommodate a brand-new level. Upgrading to this new level costs 22 million Gold and takes up to 15 days.

In single-target mode, the Inferno Tower gains an extra 300 DPS and 400 HP, while in multi-target mode, its damage per second increases by 20. The Inferno Tower’s Supercharge upgrade further boosts its attack power, with an additional 200 DPS in single mode and 10 DPS in multi-target mode.

Another significant change is the upgrade to Builder Huts. Each Builder Hut upgrade costs 21 million Gold and takes around 15 days to complete. Alongside increased hit points and damage per second, the Builder Huts will now repair damaged structures more efficiently, making bases harder to break down.

Furthermore, the Multi-Gear Tower, which was introduced in the February 2025 update, can now be Supercharged, enhancing its range and attack power.

For offensive improvements, Army Camps are also being upgraded in the Clash of Clans March 2025 update. Each camp upgrade costs 21 million Elixir and grants an additional five troop housing spaces, increasing the total capacity to 340.

Troop upgrades in Clash of Clans March 2025 update sneak peek 1

Super Hog Rider will be upgraded (Image via Supercell)

Alongside building improvements, multiple troops and spells are receiving new levels in the Clash of Clans March 2025 update. The Yeti is among the first to receive a level upgrade, gaining an additional 200 HP and 20 DPS. Upgrading the Yeti to its max level costs 22.5 million Elixir and takes 15 days.

Hog Riders and their Super Troop variant, the Super Hog Rider, are also being enhanced. The standard Hog Rider gains an additional 120 HP and 12 DPS, while the Super Hog Rider is upgraded to level 14.

Additionally, the Ice Golem is getting a level boost, making it an excellent candidate for players looking to invest their Dark Elixir wisely. The Ice Golem now has an extra 150 HP and four additional DPS, along with an increased freeze duration for offensive use. However, its defensive freeze duration remains unchanged.

The Clash of Clans March 2025 update also introduces an upgrade for the Bat Spell, which will allow the unit to spawn an additional bat to target the opponent's defense. Furthermore, defenses will become more fortified with the help of 75 additional level 18 wall pieces, which will take its count to 250.

