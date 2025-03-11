Clash of Clans Jetpack Warden Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Jetpack Warden Hero skin has arrived as part of the Action Hero skin set. Unlike the Combat King outfit, which is exclusively available through the Gold Pass, this legendary skin can be purchased directly from the in-game shop for $9.99. Upon purchasing it, you unlock unique animations and sound effects that should enhance your gameplay experience during battles.

Ad

This article further details the Clash of Clans Jetpack Warden Hero skin.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Jetpack Warden Hero skin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To obtain this skin, you must make an in-app purchase using real money. The cost of this outfit varies based on your geographical location. Players in the United States can purchase this exclusive skin for $9.99, while those in India must spend INR 899 to acquire it.

Design of the Clash of Clans Jetpack Warden Hero skin

The Grand Warden launching his rocket (Image via Supercell)

Upon equipping the Jetpack Warden Hero skin, the Grand Warden wears a blue and turquoise jacket paired with sturdy military boots to reflect the theme of the game's March 2025 roadmap.

Ad

His head and face are covered with thick pink hair, and he wears orange goggles to enhance his appearance.

A standout feature of this skin is the jetpack attached to his back, equipped with two powerful thrusters. Over his shoulder is a formidable rocket launcher, which he uses to attack opponents during battles.

Animations of the Clash of Clans Jetpack Warden Hero skin

Knock-out animation (Image via Supercell)

The Jetpack Warden Hero skin introduces various unique animations that set it apart from other hero skins. When in ground mode, tapping on him in the village triggers an animation where he removes his goggles and cheers. If in air mode, he fires a rocket into the sky, exploding above him in a spectacular display.

Ad

In battle, the Warden attacks by launching a rocket at his target, with each hit producing a visible impact effect. When activating his ability, the usual effect is displayed, regardless of whether he is in ground or air mode.

If the Warden is knocked out during battle, his defeat animations vary based on his mode. In ground mode, he collapses with his jetpack boosters detached, appearing dazed. In air mode, his rocket launcher and one thruster fall to the ground, while the other thruster malfunctions, causing him to jolt erratically in mid-air.

Ad

During his recovery phase, the Warden takes a resting position on his altar. In ground mode, he lies down with his jetpack beside him, using his rocket launcher as a headrest. If in air mode, he floats above his altar, regaining his strength for the next battle.

Also read: Clash of Clans Minion General Hero skin details

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback