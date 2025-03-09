Clash of Clans Minion General Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Minion General Hero skin has arrived as part of the Action Hero skin set. Unlike the Combat King outfit, which is exclusive to the March 2025 Gold Pass, the Minion General Hero skin can be purchased directly from the in-game shop. This exclusive outfit enhances the Minion Prince's visual appeal, and also introduces innovative animations and custom sound effects that are displayed during battles.

This article further describes the Clash of Clans Minion General Hero skin.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Minion General Hero skin

As mentioned earlier, the Minion General Hero skin is available for purchase through the in-game shop. The cost varies based on the economic value of the player’s country. For instance, players in the United States can buy it for $9.99, while those in India must spend 899 INR to obtain this new outfit.

Design of the Clash of Clans Minion General Hero skin

Minion Prince walking in the village (Image via Supercell)

Upon equipping the Minion General Hero skin, the Minion Prince undergoes a striking transformation. He wears a purple uniform paired with a flowing green cape to reflect his commanding presence. One of his most striking features is a glowing green eye patch that covers his left eye.

In his right hand, he wields a scepter with a brown handle, which continuously emits green sparks from its tip. Additionally, he boasts metallic wings, alongside black gloves and boots, to traverse the battlefield.

Also read: Clash of Clans March 2025 Gold Pass details

Animations of the Clash of Clans Minion General Hero skin

Minion Prince attacking the Eagle Artillery (Image via Supercell)

The Minion General Hero skin comes with unique animations that distinguish it from other hero outfits. When he moves around the village, green rings appear beneath him. Tapping on him in the village prompts an impressive animation where he cheers, extends his arms, and summons a Dark Orb above him.

When deployed in battle, the Minion General attacks by launching a glowing green projectile at his target that produces a spark upon impact.

Upon being knocked out in battle, he floats hunched over, with one of his metallic wings and his cap left on the ground, symbolizing his temporary defeat. During his recovery phase, he hovers above his altar in a meditative stance, gripping his weapon tightly as he recharges his strength for the next battle.

